Our picks Domestic Terrorism Threat Is ‘Metastasizing’ | Radicalization Gone Viral? | Prisons as ‘Terrorist Training Grounds’, and more

Published 4 March 2021

· Domestic Terrorism Threat Is ‘Metastasizing’ in U.S., F.B.I. Director Says · Pentagon Report Cites Threat of Extremism in Military · Australia to Place First Far-Right Group on Terror List · “No Social Media Accounts For Terrorists”: House GOP Pushes to Block Sanctioned Foreign Leaders From Platforms · SolarWinds Hack May Lead to Breach Notification Law and Stronger Cyber Agency · U.K. Prisons Must Not Become ‘Terrorist Training Grounds’ as Sentences Increased, Government Warned · COVID-19 and Terrorism in the West: Has Radicalization Really Gone Viral?

Domestic Terrorism Threat Is ‘Metastasizing’ in U.S., F.B.I. Director Says (Adam Goldman, New York Times)

Christopher A. Wray condemned the Capitol riot and told the Senate Judiciary Committee that agents had opened 2,000 domestic terrorism inquiries in recent years.

Pentagon Report Cites Threat of Extremism in Military (Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor, Associated Press)

Domestic extremist groups pose a serious threat to the military by seeking to recruit service members into their ranks and, in some cases, joining the military to acquire combat experience, according to a Pentagon report released Tuesday.

The report, prepared last year at the request of Congress, did not assess whether the problem of extremism in the military is growing, but it cited a number of examples of service members with extremist affiliations. It said the number of current and former military members who ascribe to white supremacist ideology is unknown.

“Military members are highly prized by these groups as they bring legitimacy to their causes and enhance their ability to carry out attacks,” the report said. “In addition to potential violence, white supremacy and white nationalism pose a threat to the good order and discipline within the military.”

Australia to Place First Far-Right Group on Terror List (France24)

A Britain-based neo-Nazi outfit will become the first far-right organization to be listed as a terror group in Australia, authorities said Tuesday, after growing warnings from security services.

The Department of Home Affairs signaled that the Sonnenkrieg Division would join the current list of 27 proscribed organizations, which have so far been exclusively jihadist or separatist groups linked to the Middle East and central Asia.

Australia’s domestic spy agency has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the growing threat of far-right violence.