Our picks Let’s Talk about UFOs | Vulnerability to EMP Attacks | .Gov Domains, and more

Published 10 March 2021

· Biden Reviewing Trump’s Listing of Cuba as Terrorism Sponsor -White House · French Schoolgirl Lied about Teacher Who Was Beheaded in Terror Attack · The Threat of Violence Caused by White Supremacy Extremists, Anarchists, and Antifa in U.S.– Analysis · Manchester Arena Attack: ‘Chaotic’ Response after Bomb Blast · Cybersecurity Agency Takes over Management of .Gov Domain · Critical Update: Let’s Talk about UFOs · Biden Administration Ditches Trump Plan to Limit Immigration for Those Financially Dependent on Government · Is Congress Finally Ready to Pass Meaningful Ransomware Legislation? · Texas’ Winter Electrical Grid Failures Highlight Nation’s Vulnerability to EMP Attacks

Biden Reviewing Trump’s Listing of Cuba as Terrorism Sponsor -White House (Reuters)

President Joe Biden’s administration is reviewing former President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism but a broader Cuba policy shift is not currently among Biden’s top priorities, the White House said on Tuesday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the administration is in no rush for major gestures toward Communist-ruled Cuba, despite hopes for a softer approach after Trump rolled back historic Obama-era détente with Havana. Her remarks provided public confirmation of comments made last week by a senior White House official who told Reuters on condition of anonymity that Cuba policy was not among the top issues that Biden was focused on for now. “A Cuba policy shift is not currently among President Biden’s top priorities,” Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing. “But we are committed to making human rights a core pillar of our U.S. policy and we are committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism,” she said.

French Schoolgirl Lied about Teacher Who Was Beheaded in Terror Attack (Lexi Lonas, The Hill)

A French schoolgirl admitted to lying about her teacher almost five months after a social media campaign spread the lies around the world and the teacher died in a terror attack, Sky News reported. The girl, who has not been named, said she lied about her teacher asking Muslim students to leave the classroom before showing cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad that were in a satirical magazine, French paper Le Parisien first reported. “She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson,” the girl’s lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP news agency. She reportedly lied to her father and said she was suspended for disagreeing with her teacher, Samuel Paty, for showing the images in the free speech class. However, she was never at class that day and was actually suspended the day before for missing too much school. The girl’s father believed her daughter’s lies and started a social media campaign against Paty. (Cont.)