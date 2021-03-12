Our picks Russia, China Target Deepfakes | Biometrics at the Border | Securing International Mail, and more

· DOJ Seeks to Build Large Conspiracy Case against Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 Riot · The Biden Administration’s Opportunity to Secure International Mail · CBP Biometrics Reach Hidalgo Port of Entry as Critics Take Aim at New Proposed DHS Border Rules · Migrant Apprehensions Continued Upward Trend in February · Report: CISA Hasn’t Reached Full Operating Capacity Yet · The Danger in Calling the SolarWinds Breach an “Act of War” · FBI Alert Warns of Russian, Chinese Use of Deepfake Content China watch · Why the Internet Has Not Freed China · To Maintain Tech Supremacy the U.S. Must Avoid Copying China’s ‘Military-Civil Fusion’ · A Confident China Seeks to Insulate Itself from the World · Stronger: Adapting America’s China Strategy in an Age of Competitive Interdependence · How Global Tech Executives View U.S.-China Tech Competition · Foxconn Set to Make iPhone 12 in India, Shifting from China

DOJ Seeks to Build Large Conspiracy Case against Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 Riot (Devlin Barrett, Spencer S. Hsu, Aaron C. Davis and Tom Jackman, Washington Post)

The Justice Department and FBI are gathering evidence to try to build a large conspiracy indictment against members of the Oath Keepers for their roles in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to people familiar with the matter, but the group’s sometimes fractious and fantasy-laden internal workings may complicate efforts to bring such a case. In the wake of the short-lived insurrection, the Oath Keepers is the most high-profile self-styled militia group in the country. While members use the jargon and trappings of a paramilitary organization, in daily practice the group is often more akin to a collection of local chapters with a similar, disinformation-fueled ideology about what they view as the inevitable collapse of the U.S. government as it becomes more tyrannical. “This was not a well-trained army or a disciplined military unit; this was a loose structure,” said Karl Schmae, who dealt with the Oath Keepers when he was an FBI negotiator responding to the 2016 occupation of a wildlife refuge building in eastern Oregon. The Oath Keepers group is a major target of the sprawling FBI investigation into the riot at the U.S. Capitol, along with another militant group, the Proud Boys, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The Biden Administration’s Opportunity to Secure International Mail (Dan Lips, Lawfare)

The Biden administration has an opportunity to curb the ongoing opioid epidemic in a unique area: the postal system.

CBP Biometrics Reach Hidalgo Port of Entry as Critics Take Aim at New Proposed DHS Border Rules (Chris Burt, Biometric Update)

Biden, new DHS Secretary urged to withdraw controversial NPRM.

Migrant Apprehensions Continued Upward Trend in February (Julian Aguilar, Texas Tribune / Govexec)

The Rio Grande Valley and the El Paso sectors remain the busiest crossing points as more than 100,000 people were either apprehended or surrendered to authorities along the U.S.-Mexico border.