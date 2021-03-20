Also noted this week

Published 20 March 2021

·  Chinese hackers hit 30,000 US organizations in new attack

·  US considers regulations to improve cybersecurity. Regional conflict and cyberspace.

·  DHS Extends Protected Status for Syrians, Opens New Eligibility

·  NSA, Homeland Security Push Service to Mitigate Cyber-Attacks

·  Emergency Sites for Migrant Children Raising Safety Concerns

·  Hackers Successfully Exploiting Older, Unpatched Microsoft Vulnerabilities

·  GAO: CISA needs organizational changes for more effective cybersecurity

·  Army has new plan for controlling the top of the globe

·  DHS publishes resources for safeguarding against GPS hacking

·  UK labels Russia top security threat, issues warning on China, and promises to build more nuclear warheads

·  Europe’s Experience on Islamism Is a Cautionary Tale for the United States

·  DHS Awards Small Video Analytics Contracts to Help with Checkpoint Self-Screening

·  Biden delays Trump immigration rule on cap-subject H-1B visas

·  Michigan man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer

·  The Obama Administration Had a Plan to Stop Cyberattacks Like SolarWinds. They blew it.

·  Capitol Hill angry over Microsoft’s security upcharge

·  DHS Taps Harvard University to Evaluate Human Trafficking Response Campaign

·  Official: Executive Order to Address Cloud Security Through Procurement

·  Advocacy Groups Again Ask CBP to Withdraw Biometrics Expansion Proposal

·  US group opposes Biden admin’s steps on H-1B visas

·  US designates five Chinese companies as security threats

·  Venezuelans Eligible for TPS and Corresponding Employment Authorization

·  DHS Directs FEMA To Help With Surge Of Migrant Children At Southern Border

·  Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules

