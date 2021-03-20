Also noted this week

Published 20 March 2021

· Chinese hackers hit 30,000 US organizations in new attack

· US considers regulations to improve cybersecurity. Regional conflict and cyberspace.

· DHS Extends Protected Status for Syrians, Opens New Eligibility

· NSA, Homeland Security Push Service to Mitigate Cyber-Attacks

· Emergency Sites for Migrant Children Raising Safety Concerns

· Hackers Successfully Exploiting Older, Unpatched Microsoft Vulnerabilities

· GAO: CISA needs organizational changes for more effective cybersecurity

· Army has new plan for controlling the top of the globe

· DHS publishes resources for safeguarding against GPS hacking

· UK labels Russia top security threat, issues warning on China, and promises to build more nuclear warheads

· Europe’s Experience on Islamism Is a Cautionary Tale for the United States

· DHS Awards Small Video Analytics Contracts to Help with Checkpoint Self-Screening

· Biden delays Trump immigration rule on cap-subject H-1B visas

· Michigan man charged with threatening to kill Biden, Pelosi and Whitmer

· The Obama Administration Had a Plan to Stop Cyberattacks Like SolarWinds. They blew it.

· Capitol Hill angry over Microsoft’s security upcharge

· DHS Taps Harvard University to Evaluate Human Trafficking Response Campaign

· Official: Executive Order to Address Cloud Security Through Procurement

· Advocacy Groups Again Ask CBP to Withdraw Biometrics Expansion Proposal

· US group opposes Biden admin’s steps on H-1B visas

· US designates five Chinese companies as security threats

· Venezuelans Eligible for TPS and Corresponding Employment Authorization

· DHS Directs FEMA To Help With Surge Of Migrant Children At Southern Border

· Biden struggles to unravel web of Trump immigration rules