Our picks this week

Published 20 March 2021

Extremism & terrorism

· Bum-Rushing Extremists from the Military Might Not Help

· Domestic Extremism Is Most ‘Lethal and Persistent’ Terrorism Threat to U.S., Says Mayorkas

· What Conspiracy Theorists Don’t Believe

· How Truth Seekers Took Over the Internet

· Capitol Riot Suspects Are on a PR Blitz

· Four People Matching Terror Watchlist Arrested at Border

· American Soldiers Help Mozambique Battle an Expanding ISIS Affiliate

· U.S. Soldier Pleads Not Guilty to Plotting ISIS Attacks on NYC Landmarks

· UCLA Student Charged in Capitol Riot Took Inspiration from Online Extremist

· We Shouldn’t Forget the Horrific Crimes of ISIS Returnees

· Police Shrugged Off the Proud Boys, Until They Attacked the Capitol

· U.S. Far-Right Extremists Making Millions Via Social Media and Cryptocurrency

· Riot Suspects Bear-Sprayed Capitol Cop Brian Sicknick in the Face Before He Died: Prosecutors

More picks

· Iran Probably Already Has the Bomb. Here’s What to Do about It

· Why This Wave of Anti-Asian Racism Feels Different

· Veselnitskaya’s Trump Tower Coverup Linked to Secret Russian Chemical Weapons Program

· A Striking Rebuke to Trump Team’s Claims about China’s Election Interference

· America Is Petroleum-Independent, for Now

· Senate Panel Delves into SolarWinds Hack

· What the Biden Administration Gets Right and Wrong on ICT in the New Supply Chain Executive Order

· Time for Answers About Those Intelligence Reports DHS Filed About Me

· Anti-Asian Attacks Rise along with Online Vitriol

· Senate Democrats Call on DHS for Details on Response to Portland Protests

· For U.S. Cyber Defense, Helpful Hackers Are Only Half the Battle

· New Global Model Needed to Dismantle Ransomware Gangs, Experts Warn

· FBI Warns That Deepfakes Will Be Used Increasingly in Foreign Influence Operations

· In a Year of Racial and Political Turmoil, This Black Gun Group Is Booming

· Computing Advances, AI Make Waves for Flood Software at DHS

· Spectrum: The Pathway of the 21st Century

· Why Pirates Attack: Geospatial Evidence

· Researchers Find New Way to Locate Untapped Rare Earths Deposits Worldwide

· Why Pirates Attack: Geospatial Evidence

· Officials: A Dam in Oregon Could Fail in a Large Earthquake

· America’s Coronavirus Catastrophe Began with Data

· 5 Strategies to Prepare Now for the Next Pandemic

· White House Weighs New Cybersecurity Approach after Failure to Detect Hacks

· Police Shrugged Off the Proud Boys, Until They Attacked the Capitol

· A Border Community, ICE at Odds over Release of Detainees with Covid

· Killer Tulips Hiding in Plain Sight

· How Norway Is Folding Civilians into National Defense

· Buffalo Public Schools Cancels Classes after Cyberattack