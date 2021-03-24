Anti-Asian American crimes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Crosses Racial and Ethnic Lines

By Masood Farivar

Published 25 March 2021

For many Americans, a 21-year-old white man has become the face of anti-Asian violence that has swept the country over the past year. That impression may be misleading. Robert Aaron Long, the son of a southern Baptist lay leader from Canton, Georgia, is accused of murdering eight people, including six Asian American women, at three spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area last week. Long has told police he launched his killing spree to eliminate sexual “temptation,” not to target the Asian community. While investigators have yet to determine a motive in the case, many of those who carry out attacks on Asian Americans do not fit Long’s racial profile.

The one-time Bible-carrying high school drummer and video fanatic who later dropped out of college and became a self-described sex addict, has not been charged with committing a hate crime, despite demands by many in the Asian community to do so.

In New York City, where anti-Asian hate crime soared nearly nine-fold in 2020 over the year before, only two of the 20 people arrested last year in connection with these attacks were white, according to New York Police Department data analyzed by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism. Eleven were African Americans, six were white Hispanics and one was a Black Hispanic.

“I thought it was jarring,” said Brian Levin, executive director of the center, noting that the finding runs counter to assumptions made by many that perpetrators of anti-Asian hate are mostly angry white men who blame China for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hate crime Perpetrators

A hate crime is defined by the FBI as a criminal offense motivated by bias against the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. While historically whites have been responsible for most hate crimes reported to the FBI, the arrest data from New York shines a light on a sensitive topic in the Asian American community — that attacks on Asians are often carried out by people of color.

Most police departments do not publish this kind of data, but anecdotal evidence suggests the pattern seen in New York has emerged in other cities, as well.

“What is not being discussed in a way is, what is the background of the perpetrators and who is getting charged with these hate crimes,” said Chris Kwok, board member of the Asian American Bar Association of New York.

In New York, one of the seven Latinos arrested in anti-Asian attacks last year was a 44-year-old man who allegedly harassed and hit a Hong Kong-born man in Queens.

Among the 11 African Americans arrested last year was a group of four teenage girls charged in