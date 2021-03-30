Our picks America’s Immigration Amnesia | Internet Reform | Trust in Our Elections, and more

Published 30 March 2021

The Assault on Trust in Our Elections (Brad Raffensperger, National Affairs)

The crisis in which our country found itself following the 2020 election was in many respects unprecedented. Yet it also built on a years-long pattern by which losing politicians have sown mistrust in our elections. We must now wonder if every candidate who loses a major election will refuse to concede and instead set out to raise money and build support on the back of unfounded claims of corruption. To avoid that prospect, we will need to come to terms with the scope of the problem, and that won’t be comfortable for either party.

Here’s How Russia and China Are Helping the U.S. (Yasmeen Serhan, The Atlantic)

Beijing and Moscow are filling the vaccine gap that wealthy countries helped create.

America’s Immigration Amnesia (Caitlin Dickerson, The Atlantic)

Despite recurrent claims of crisis at the border, the United States still does not have a coherent immigration policy.

Judge Sends 3 Suspects to Trial in Gov. Whitmer Kidnap Plot; 1 Terrorism Charge Dismissed (Darcie Moran, USA Today)

A judge on Monday threw out one of the charges against three men accused in connection with the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but the men are still headed to trial court. Judge Michael Klaeren ruled there wasn’t enough probable cause in the case against Pete Musico, 43; his son-in-law, Joseph Morrison, 26, and Paul Bellar, 22, to send charges forward for communicating a threat of terrorism. His ruling came at the conclusion of their preliminary examination in Jackson, Michigan. Musico and Morrison were already facing charges related to this, but the Michigan Attorney General’s Office had asked that Bellar face such a charge, too. However, charges for providing material support to a terrorist act, charges connected to gang membership, and charges of carrying a firearm in the commission of a felony were bound over to circuit court, marking the end of a multi-day hearing for which testimony was held earlier in March. Each count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction, except for the weapons charge, which is punishable by two years in prison upon conviction for a first offense. The men are three of the 14 said to have plotted to target Whitmer in response to her coronavirus restrictions.