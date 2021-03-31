Our picks U.S. 2020 Murder Surge | FBI Terror Watch List | Plugging Cyber Blind Spots, and more

Published 31 March 2021

· In 2020 America Experienced a Terrible Surge in Murder. Why? · Russia Suspected of Stealing Thousands of State Department Emails · Man’s Skin “Peeled Off” in Rare Reaction to Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine · DHS Studying Ways to Plug Cyber Blind Spots, Officials Say · Supreme Court Looks at Consequences of Falsely Calling Someone a Terrorist · Appeals Court Upholds Constitutionality of FBI Terror Watch List · Michigan Judge Drops Terrorism Charges for 3 Men Accused in Alleged Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot · Counter-Terrorism Program in France Bears Fruit with No Militants Reoffending · Bosnian Police Hunt for Wanted U.S. Far-Right Activist · What the WHO Investigation Reveals About the Origins of COVID-19

In 2020 America Experienced a Terrible Surge in Murder. Why? (Economist)

Our analysis of preliminary data from the FBI suggests that the 2020 rise in the U.S. murder rate is not just a big-city phenomenon. Small towns and even rural counties experienced smaller yet sizeable increases in murder rates.

America benefited from decades of what researchers termed the “great crime decline”—the violent-crime rate was cut nearly in half from 1993 to 2019. If that 30% rise in city murders in 2020 were to hold nationwide, it would return America to a homicide rate last experienced in 1998. “It’s like 20 years of crime decline and violence decline has just disappeared,” says John Roman, a criminologist at NORC, a research institute at the University of Chicago.

What has caused this? One theory emphasizes the pandemic. “The recipe for violence in any city in the world is dense clusters of young men with nothing to do,” says Roman.

Another explanation identifies the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25th, and the ensuing national protests, as the turning-point.

This theory holds that a sudden shock in the behavior of cops, as officers are diverted to secure protests and discouraged from proactive policing, leaves a vacuum in high-crime neighborhoods.

If the primary causes are pandemic-related, that may augur a reprieve in the coming summer months as vaccination drives fully reopen the economy. If they are instead related to a crisis in policing, the effects could well linger.

Russia Suspected of Stealing Thousands of State Department Emails (Betsay Woodruff Swan and Natasha Bertrand, Politico)

A previously unreported breach reveals new details of Russian access to U.S. government communications.

Man’s Skin “Peeled Off” in Rare Reaction to Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine (WRIC)

A Goochland County, Virginia, man suffered a severe reaction after getting his COVID-19 vaccine and VCU doctors believe it was a direct result of the shot. Richard Terrell got the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier this month. He suffered a severe rash that spread over his entire body and turned his skin red. The 74-year-old was admitted to the hospital and spent five days at VCU Medical Center.

DHS Studying Ways to Plug Cyber Blind Spots, Officials Say (Gopal Ratnam, Roll Call)

Homeland officials looking into whether military spies could legally aid hunt for cyberattacks launched within U.S.