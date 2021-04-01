China & bioweapons Biohazard: A Look at China’s Biological Capabilities and the Recent Coronavirus Outbreak

By Corey Pfluke

Published 2 April 2021

When people think about weapons of mass destruction (WMD), they tend to think of things that go “boom.” The bigger the weapon, the bigger the boom, and the worse the impact. Past generations were taught to prepare for nuclear war. At the height of nuclear development, Bert the Turtle graced the television screens in schools across the United States, teaching children to “duck and cover” if there was an imminent attack. Nearly 70 years later, the nation still remembers Bert and his teachings. However, not all weapons need a big boom to be effective. Every day, millions of people are affected by a weapon that has the potential to do far more damage than a nuclear bomb, a weapon we cannot see, a weapon we call germs.

According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, “biological weapons, also called germ weapons, are any number of disease-producing agents, such as bacteria, viruses, rickettsiae, fungi, toxins, or other biological agents, that may be utilized as weapons against humans, animals, or plants.”1 Throughout history, pathogens have proven to be the most destructive weapon of all. Nearly 300 million people died from smallpox in the twentieth century alone, and that was from a natural outbreak. The destructive power of an intentional attack could reach and possibly surpass that of smallpox.

However, such a weapon’s potential for destruction acts as its own deterrent to use. Biological weapons are unique in that an attempt to infect an enemy could lead to a pandemic of one’s own troops and people. Diseases have no discrimination techniques, so a small intentional release could have large unintentional side effects. Or worse, a small unintentional release could have large unintentional consequences. For example, it was speculated that the coronavirus outbreak that begin in China in 2019 could have been an unintentional consequence of alleged bioweapon research in Wuhan. This article will look into the validity of such claims, the current coronavirus situation, China’s current alleged biowarfare capabilities, and the future of biowarfare.