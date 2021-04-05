Violent extremism Violent Extremism in America

Published 5 April 2021

People who radicalize to extremist ideologies often are triggered by negative life events or exposure to propaganda, and those who escape from extreme groups frequently are aided by an individual or group that intervenes to help them reject the philosophy, according to a new study from the RAND Corporation. Expanding access to mental health care, creating opportunities for exposure to diverse cultural groups, and media literacy education are all important strategies that may aid the battle against extremism, according to researchers. However, harsh law enforcement actions often are unproductive in changing people’s extremist beliefs.

The RAND study describes personal accounts based on interviews with more than two dozen former white supremacists, Islamic extremists, and their family members about what leads people to join extremist groups and, at least in some cases, leave these groups and their radical ideologies.

“Terrorism and ideologically-inspired violence represent persistent and serious threats to the security of the United States,” said Ryan Andrew Brown, the study’s lead author and a senior social scientist at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. “By better understanding the pathways individuals take to radicalization, we can improve our prevention and deradicalization strategies.”

The study is one of the first public reports to incorporate the experiences of white supremacists, Islamic extremists, and their family members to look for common factors and signs along the pathway to radicalization.

Events such as the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol underscore a growing threat to America’s national security posed by homegrown terrorism and ideologically inspired violence. Domestic attacks have maintained a steady and growing pace in recent years, foreshadowing recent events.

The RAND study is based on interviews about 32 people who became radicalized—24 white supremacists and 8 Islamic extremists. Those interviewed included 24 former extremists, 10 family members, and two friends. To recruit study participants, the team worked with Parents for Peace and Beyond Barriers, two organizations that work with former members of radical extremist organizations and family members who have assisted with deradicalization efforts.

The study provides findings across four areas: background characteristics of radical extremists, pathways to radicalization, deradicalizing and leaving organizations, and participant perspectives on mitigation strategies.

The RAND interviews highlight several factors that may contribute to individuals becoming radicalized, including facing financial instability, mental health challenges such as trauma and PTSD, and social factors such as victimization and marginalization.