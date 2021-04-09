Our picks Time to Fold America’s Nuclear Umbrella | Surveillance Nation | Crisis of Command, and more

Published 9 April 2021

· White Supremacists, Extremists May Use Chauvin Trial to Further Their Agendas: DHS · How QAnon and ISIS Radicalize Supporters in the Same Way · Crisis of Command · It’s Time to Fold America’s Nuclear Umbrella: Using Washington’s Nuclear Arsenal to Protect Its Allies No Longer Makes Any Sense · 10 + 10 Over 10: A Funding Vision for the U.S. Fight Against Biological Threats · Atomwaffen Division Leader Pleads Guilty to Terror-Related Crimes · Surveillance Nation · Group-Chat App Discord Says It Banned More Than 2,000 Extremist Communities · Congress Says Foreign Intel Services Could Abuse Ad Networks for Spying · Top Federal Watchdog Probing State Department Following Hacks · Watchdog Reveals New Warning about Map of Capitol’s Underground Tunnels Posted Before Insurrection

White Supremacists, Extremists May Use Chauvin Trial to Further Their Agendas: DHS (Josh Margolin, ABC News)

Some extremists have posted online about a “race war,” DHS said. As Derek Chauvin’s murder trial continues in Minneapolis, the intelligence branch of the Department of Homeland Security is warning that foreign adversaries and domestic extremists may use the case to further their own agendas.

In an intelligence briefing obtained by ABC News, DHS analysts warn that domestic extremists — including anarchists and white supremacists — “may attempt to exploit activities and events surrounding the legal proceeding” and “violence could occur with little or no warning.”

How QAnon and ISIS Radicalize Supporters in the Same Way (Ewan Palmer, Newsweek)

People are radicalized into the QAnon conspiracy theory in much the same way as those who joined up with the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), according to an extremist expert.

Crisis of Command (Risa Brooks, Jim Golby, and Heidi Urben, Foreign Affairs)

America’s broken civil-military relationship imperils national security.

It’s Time to Fold America’s Nuclear Umbrella: Using Washington’s Nuclear Arsenal to Protect Its Allies No Longer Makes Any Sense (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

· “Extending a protective umbrella over allies in Europe and Asia may have made good sense during the Cold War, both to protect them and to discourage proliferation. But the nuclear weapons environment has changed: The number of nuclear-armed states has crept upward, and several countries … are increasing the size of their own arsenals … Moreover, the United States is not as tightly coupled to some of its traditional allies as it was during the Cold War, and serious rifts may continue to grow.”

· “Which raises the obvious question: Does it still make sense to shield allies under the U.S. nuclear umbrella? Using the threat of nuclear use to protect other countries is not cost- or risk-free, and it may even be more dangerous than letting some other states acquire arsenals of their own and encouraging them to rely on ‘Type I’ deterrence provided by their own national capabilities.” (Cont.)