Our picks Opening Terrorists’ iPhones | Security Pivot to Violent Domestic Extremism | Vacant DHS Posts, and more

Published 14 April 2021

· 13 Investigations, No Court-Martials: Here’s How the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Quietly Discharge White Supremacists · Germany Opens Trial of Far-Right ‘Terrorist’ Group · The Crusade against Pornhub Is Going to Get Someone Killed · Key Homeland Security Positions Still Waiting to be Filled · How will Homeland Security Pivot to Violent Domestic Extremism? · Capitol Police Told to Hold Back on Riot Response on Jan. 6, Report Finds · The FBI Wanted to Unlock the San Bernardino Shooter’s iPhone. It Turned to a Little-Known Australian Firm.

13 Investigations, No Court-Martials: Here’s How the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Quietly Discharge White Supremacists (Will Carless, USA TODAY)

For decades, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have quietly kicked out some of the worst white supremacists in their ranks, offering them administrative discharges that leave no public record of their hateful activity, a USA TODAY review of Navy documents found. The documents, obtained via a public-records request by the open-government advocacy group American Oversight, detail 13 major investigations into white supremacist activity in the Navy and Marine Corps over more than 20 years. They show a pattern in which military leaders chose to deal with personnel involved in extremism by dismissing them in ways that would not attract public attention. Take what happened to Edward Fix and Jacob Laskey. In the early hours of Dec. 10, 2000, three white men left a neo-Nazi rally and headed to downtown Jacksonville, Florida. They were looking for a Black person to beat up, according to the Navy records. On Main Street, they found John Joseph Newsome, 44. They beat him severely with their fists, boots and a broken bottle, all the while shouting “Kill the n——-,” according to the documents. Then they went looking for another victim. The trio was soon arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and committing a hate crime.

Germany Opens Trial of Far-Right ‘Terrorist’ Group (Arab News)

Twelve alleged far-right conspirators went on trial in Germany on Tuesday, suspected of planning attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims as part of a plot to overthrow the country’s democracy. Eleven of the men, arrested in February last year, stand accused of membership of a terrorist organization and weapons law violations. The 12th has been charged with supporting a terrorist group. The suspects, known as Gruppe S (Group S) after one of the founders, planned to spark “a civil-war-like situation” by carrying out “attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith,” according to federal prosecutors. The group’s eight founding members had the goal of “destabilising and ultimately overthrowing” Germany’s democratic order, they said. Those on trial, aged 33 to 62 and all German citizens, had an “openly National Socialist attitude,” referring to the Nazi party, and made no secret of their hatred of foreigners, Muslims and Jews, according to prosecutors. One of them is accused of using an offensive slur against black people