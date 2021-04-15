Our picks Russian Intelligence Hacking Tradecraft | U.S. Power Grid Security | Oregon Arson Fugitive, and more

Published 15 April 2021

· This Lawmaker Wants to Label Foreign White Supremacist Groups as “Terrorists,” but Some of Them No Longer Exist · ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Profiles Oregon Arson Fugitive Tied to Domestic-Terrorist Group · U.K. Terror Offender Monitoring Rules Lawful · A 23-Year-Old Coder Kept QAnon Online When No One Else Would · The Capital’s ‘Complex’ Power Structure Keeps Causing Chaos Under Pressure · NSA, FBI, DHS Expose Russian Intelligence Hacking Tradecraft · White House Rushes to Strengthen Security of U.S. Power Grid as Hacking Threats Grow · Future Trends: Far-Right Terrorism in the UK – A Major Threat?

This Lawmaker Wants to Label Foreign White Supremacist Groups as “Terrorists,” but Some of Them No Longer Exist (Christopher Miller, BuzzFeed News)

Rep. Elissa Slotkin last week sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to take the unprecedented step of designating 13 extremist movements as foreign terrorist organizations, arguing that such a move “will help apply more stress to curtail these violent organizations’ and their leaders’ ability to operate their groups.” But of the 13 groups listed in her letter, which her office provided to BuzzFeed News, at least four are defunct, one is an American club founded in California that has splintered and rebranded, and another changed the name used in Slotkin’s letter six years ago when it became part of an allied nation’s national guard. …Kacper Rekawek, a Slovakia-based researcher at the nonprofit Counter Extremism Project, said Slotkin’s list is the type of list someone searching for far-right extremist groups on Google might draw up. “The effort of Rep. Slotkin is commendable. Designations, underused in the European context, should help with countering the threat of violence from extreme right-wing organizations,” Rekawek told BuzzFeed News. “However, this must be informed by a thorough analysis of the local far-right scenes which include a plethora of actors who often talk the talk, but do not walk the walk as far as violence is concerned.

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Profiles Oregon Arson Fugitive Tied to Domestic-Terrorist Group (Tyler McCarthy, Fox News)

A fugitive wanted for arson in Oregon due to her ties to a domestic terrorist organization was profiled on the new “America’s Most Wanted” this week after being on the run for more than 16 years. Josephine Sunshine Overaker is a wanted woman after starting fires and committing other crimes in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of her work with the eco-terrorism organization known as “The Family.” Special Agent Tim Suttles told FOX 12 in Oregon that the group acted in the name of extremist groups such as the Animal Liberation Front and the Earth Liberation Front to commit a series of domestic terrorist crimes in the state as well as Washington, California, Colorado and Wyoming. (Cont.)