Our picks Cyber Ops & Nuclear War | Fake Covid-19 Shots | Russian Directed-Energy Attacks, and more

Published 22 April 2021

· Biden Preparing to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Officials Say · Ransomware Targeted by New Justice Department Task Force · Pfizer Identifies Fake Covid-19 Shots Abroad as Criminals Exploit Vaccine Demand · Pentagon Investigated Suspected Russian Directed-Energy attacks on U.S. Troops · Capitol Police Denies Lofgren Claim They Were Focused Only on Anti-Trump Forces on 1/6 · How Cyber Ops Increase the Risk of Accidental Nuclear War · U.S. Nuclear Fears Are Shifting from a Clear Russian Threat to a Murkier Chinese One · At Least 24 Agencies Run Pulse Secure Software. How Many Were Hacked Is an Open Question. · Bill Would Force Intelligence, Law Enforcement to Obtain Warrants Before Buying Americans’ Data

Biden Preparing to Recognize Armenian Genocide, Officials Say (VOA News)

U.S. officials say President Joe Biden is preparing to recognize the World War I-era mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as genocide. In a letter Wednesday, a bipartisan group of 100 members of the U.S. House of Representatives urged Biden to become the first U.S. president to recognize the killings as genocide.

Ransomware Targeted by New Justice Department Task Force (Dustin Volz, Wall Street Journal)

After ‘worst year ever’ for the cyberattacks, department seeks to disrupt digital ecosystem that supports them.

Pfizer Identifies Fake Covid-19 Shots Abroad as Criminals Exploit Vaccine Demand (Jared S. Hopkins and José de Córdoba, Wall Street Journal)

In Mexico, about 80 people received fraudulent doses, and in Poland authorities recovered vials likely containing an antiwrinkle treatment.

Pentagon Investigated Suspected Russian Directed-Energy attacks on U.S. Troops (Betsy Woodruff Swan et al., Politico)

Defense officials have briefed congressional committees on the use of mysterious weapons against American service members.

Capitol Police Denies Lofgren Claim They Were Focused Only on Anti-Trump Forces on 1/6 (Kyle Cheney, Politico)

A Capitol Police statement said a top lawmaker took a radio transmission, which said to focus on anti-Trump protesters, out of context.

How Cyber Ops Increase the Risk of Accidental Nuclear War (George Perkovich and Ariel Levite, Defense One)

Five factors exacerbate a U.S.-Chinese security dilemma.

U.S. Nuclear Fears Are Shifting from a Clear Russian Threat to a Murkier Chinese One (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

Bejing might use nukes to coerce U.S. leaders in a crisis, STRATCOM chief tells lawmakers.

At Least 24 Agencies Run Pulse Secure Software. How Many Were Hacked Is an Open Question. (Sean Lyngaas, Cyberscoop)

At least two-dozen U.S. federal agencies run the Pulse Connect Secure enterprise software that two advanced hacking groups have recently exploited, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency.

Multiple agencies have been breached, but just how many is unclear.