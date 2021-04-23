Our picks DOJ Targets Ransomware | Climate Threats to U.S. Security | U.K. Questions Nvidia Deal, and more

Published 23 April 2021

· Port Authority Bomber Is Sentenced to Life in Prison · National Action: Co-Founder Charged with Terrorism Offenses · A Warrior Dynasty in Chad Will Do Little to End Islamist Threat · Austrian Police Find ‘Enemies List’ in Raids Targeting Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas · The Threat Posed by Deepfakes to Marginalized Communities · Nvidia’s $40 Billion Deal for Arm Faces U.K. National-Security Probe · Exploiting Vulnerabilities in Cellebrite UFED and Physical Analyzer from an App’s Perspective · Ransomware Targeted by New Justice Department Task Force · Survey of Security Experts Warns of Potentially Catastrophic Climate Threats in the Next 20 Years

Port Authority Bomber Is Sentenced to Life in Prison (Benjamin Weiser, New York Times)

It was 6 a.m. on a Monday in December in 2017 when Akayed Ullah left his Brooklyn apartment with a homemade pipe bomb packed with metal screws strapped to his chest. He headed into the 18th Avenue subway station, boarded an F train and took it to Jay Street MetroTech. There, he changed to an A train and while riding into Manhattan, he posted a message on Facebook: “O Trump you fail to protect your nation.” Mr. Ullah got off at Port Authority and entered the crowded underground passageway that runs toward Times Square. There, as he walked, he detonated the bomb, setting off a blast that filled the tunnel with smoke and sent thousands of commuters fleeing. It was, the authorities have said, nothing short of a miracle that Mr. Ullah, an immigrant from Bangladesh, did not kill anyone. The makeshift bomb malfunctioned, seriously injuring him and sending shrapnel into the leg of a nearby pedestrian. Some victims experienced partial hearing loss. On Thursday, Mr. Ullah, 31, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a federal judge who rejected his request for mercy. “This was a calculated, premeditated decision to kill as many people as you could,” the judge, Richard J. Sullivan, said, “all in the name of an organization that is dedicated to spreading terror.

National Action: Co-Founder Charged with Terrorism Offenses (BBC)

A co-founder of the British neo-Nazi group National Action has been charged with remaining a member after it was outlawed. Ben Raymond, 31, from Swindon, is also charged with three counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist. National Action was created in 2013, but it was banned as a terrorist organisation three years later. Mr Raymond is alleged to have stayed in the organisation between December 2016 and September 2017. The documents charges relate to 2016 and 2017. Detectives from West Midlands Police interviewed Mr Raymond under caution on 20, 21 and 22 April at a Wiltshire police station. He was charged earlier and will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.