Published 27 April 2021

· Extremists Find a Financial Lifeline on Twitch · Last-Ditch Plot to Undermine Biden’s Election Goes Full QAnon · Golden Dawn MEP Arrested after EU Lawmakers Lift Immunity · France to Introduce Extremism Bill after Terrorist Attacks · Federal Agencies Detail Russian Tactics Used in Recent Cyber Intrusions · DHS Watchdog Declined to Pursue Investigations into Secret Service During Trump Administration, Documents Show · Terrorist Group Steps into Venezuela as Lawlessness Grows · Sea-Level Rise Could Submerge Fiber Optic Cables, a Key Component of Internet Infrastructure

Extremists Find a Financial Lifeline on Twitch (Kellen Browning, New York Times)

QAnon adherents and other far-right influencers are making thousands of dollars broadcasting election and vaccine conspiracy theories on the streaming site.

Last-Ditch Plot to Undermine Biden’s Election Goes Full QAnon (Kelly Weill, Daily Beast)

A so-called audit of the 2020 election in Arizona was always going to be crazy. This is something else.

Golden Dawn MEP Arrested after EU Lawmakers Lift Immunity (Richard Connor, DW)

Greek delegate Ioannis Lagos has been arrested after fellow European Parliament lawmakers voted to waive his immunity. He was one of dozens convicted of running the far-right party Golden Dawn as a criminal organization.

France to Introduce Extremism Bill after Terrorist Attacks (Nicky Harley, The National)

The French senate is set to consider a new counterterrorism bill to tackle extremism following a spate of terrorist attacks. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin will present the new intelligence bill at a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The bill was fast-tracked following the murder of teacher Samuel Paty last October and comes just days after a terror attack in Paris which saw a female police employee stabbed to death. It will extend measures enabling authorities to shut down places of worship and better monitor those convicted of terrorism when they are released from prison. President Emanuel Macron’s government has introduced the legislation in a bid to tackle religious extremism. The bill, which will allow the government to track foreign funding of mosques, has been condemned by some critics who see it as stigmatising Muslims. A police officer holds flowers brought by people to the scene of the attack in Rambouillet, south-west of French capital Paris. On Friday, Mr Macron reaffirmed his commitment to tackling extremism and vowed to “never give in” in the fight against Islamist terrorism. Mr Darmanin said the bill was needed to toughen anti-terrorist measures, including increased use of computer algorithms to detect potential terror threats among internet users.