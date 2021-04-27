Our picks: China watch Feds Identify over 500 'Scientists of Concern' | China’s Military-Civil Fusion Program | China's Arctic Ambitions, and more

What the U.K. Can Learn from China’s Military-Civil Fusion Program (Sam Olsen, CapX)

It is no surprise that the founder of Huawei started his career in the People’s Liberation Army. China has learned its lessons from the West, now we must learn from how Beijing is operating. The amount spent on UK defense R&D is now less than the R&D budget of HSBC.

China Opens New Front in National Fight against Spy Threats (Jun Mai, SCMP)

Xinhua quoted a senior official at the Ministry of State Security as saying “overseas espionage and intelligence agencies and hostile forces have intensified infiltration into China, and broadened their tactics of stealing secrets in various ways and in more fields, which poses a serious threat to China’s national security and interests.”

Federal Officials Identify over 500 ‘Scientists of Concern,’ Many with Connections to China (Landon Mion, Western Journal)

A National Institutes of Health official announced the discovery of more than 500 “scientists of concern” with connections to China and other foreign influences who are working in academic institutions and research programs that receive federal funding.

In 2019, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released a report detailing China’s usage of its Thousand Talents Program over the past 20 years to take advantage of access to research labs and academic institutions in the United States.

The FBI has called this move by China a form of “non-traditional espionage.”

China Points Toward Asteroid Defense System, Comet Mission (Reuters / VOA)

China will discuss building a defense system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said Saturday, as the country steps up its longer-term space ambitions.

Australia Ends China Deals on National Interest Grounds (AP / VOA News)

Australia has canceled two Chinese “Belt and Road” infrastructure building initiative deals with a state government, provoking an angry response from Beijing.

The bilateral deals with Victoria state were among four vetoed under new laws that give the federal government power to overrule international agreements by lower-level administrations that violate the national interest, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said late Wednesday.

The “Belt and Road” deals struck with Beijing in 2018 and 2019 triggered the legislative response.