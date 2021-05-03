Our picks Tackling Ransomware | Defusing Central American Migrant Crisis | Border Wall Damage, and more

Published 3 May 2021

· No ‘Boogeyman’: Why the Bin Laden Raid Might be the Last Unifying Moment for U.S. Foreign Policy · Germany’s Anti-Vaccination History Is Riddled with Anti-Semitism · Homeland Security to Repair Damage Created by Border Wall · An Ambitious Plan to Tackle Ransomware Faces Long Odds · Biden Has the Power to Defuse Central American Migrant Crisis · Ten Years after Bin Laden, We Still Need Better Intelligence Sharing · Five U.S. Agencies May Have Been Hacked Through Ivanti Flaws · County Judge to Mobilize Crews, Won’t Wait for Feds to Fix Levees Breached for Border Wall, Source Says · AI Helps Identify Data Gaps, Improve Interoperability at DHS · No Ransomware Silver Bullet, Crooks out of Reach

No ‘Boogeyman’: Why the Bin Laden Raid Might be the Last Unifying Moment for U.S. Foreign Policy (Jacqueline Feldscher, Defense One)

The changing threat facing the country and a growing political divide means there’s no common enemy around which Americans can unite.

Germany’s Anti-Vaccination History Is Riddled with Anti-Semitism (Edna Bonhomme, The Atlantic)

Jewish people were blamed for spreading disease, and considered expendable victims.

Homeland Security to Repair Damage Created by Border Wall (Elliot Spagat, Associated Press / PBS)

The Biden administration said Friday that it will begin work to address the risks of flooding and soil erosion from unfinished sections of the wall on the U.S. border with Mexico and will cancel military-funded contracts as it shuts down one of President Donald Trump’s signature domestic projects.

An Ambitious Plan to Tackle Ransomware Faces Long Odds (Lily Hay Newman, ArsTechnica)

Heavyweight task force proposes framework to tackle a major cybersecurity problem.

Biden Has the Power to Defuse Central American Migrant Crisis (Bill Ong Hing, Mercury News)

President Joe Biden’s about-face on the number of refugees he will allow to resettle in the U.S. this year is an opportunity for him to also address the seemingly unmanageable border situation and the violence in Central America.

Ten Years after Bin Laden, We Still Need Better Intelligence Sharing (Robert P. Ashley, Defense One)

Leaders should still apply the lessons we learned, when contending with China and Russia.

Five U.S. Agencies May Have Been Hacked Through Ivanti Flaws (Alyza Sebenius, Bloomberg / DataCetner News)

The U.S. hasn’t attributed the hack, but FireEye suspects that the hackers are based in China.

County Judge to Mobilize Crews, Won’t Wait for Feds to Fix Levees Breached for Border Wall, Source Says (Sandra Sanchez, Border Report)

Start of hurricane season June 1 threatens flood-prone region in South Texas; DHS officials say repairs would take 9 months.

AI Helps Identify Data Gaps, Improve Interoperability at DHS (Kate Macri, Government CIO)

ICE and NCITE, a DHS S&T COE, highlighted the ways AI can support DHS mission integrity.

No Ransomware Silver Bullet, Crooks out of Reach (Frank Bajak, Claims Journal)

Political hand-wringing in Washington over Russia’s hacking of federal agencies and interference in U.S. politics has mostly overshadowed a worsening digital scourge with a far broader wallop: crippling and dispiriting ransomware attacks by cybercriminal mafias that mostly operate in foreign safe havens out of the reach of Western law enforcement.