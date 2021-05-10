Our picks Winning War on COVID Vaccine Lies | Deported Veterans | Bizarre Election Audit, and more

Published 10 May 2021

· U.S. Government Working to Help Top Fuel Pipeline Operator after Cyberattack · Facebook Winning War on COVID Vaccine Lies, Hoaxes and Conspiracies. Twitter and TikTok? Not So Much, Report Says · Permitless-Carry Gun Laws Are Misguided and Should Be Scrapped · In Arizona’s Bizarre Election Audit, Ballots Are Being Checked for Bamboo and Election Chief Has Been Assigned Protection · Regulator Shares Discredited Conspiracy Theories about COVID · Deported Veterans Ask Biden to Bring Them Home · U.S. Joins Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online · Former Neo-Nazi Terror Leader Turns Self in after Bond Revoked · Counter-Terror Expert Urges Media to Stop ‘Celebrisiting’ British ISIS Volunteers · France to Expel Refugees If They Commit Crimes or Are Flagged for Extremism

U.S. Government Working to Help Top Fuel Pipeline Operator after Cyberattack (Reuters / VOA News)

U.S. government officials were working closely with top U.S. fuel pipeline operator Colonial Pipeline on Sunday to help it recover from a ransomware cyberattack that forced the company to shut a critical fuel network supplying populous eastern states.

The attack is one of the most disruptive digital ransom operations reported and has prompted calls from American lawmakers to tighten protections for critical U.S. energy infrastructure against hackers.

Facebook Winning War on COVID Vaccine Lies, Hoaxes and Conspiracies. Twitter and TikTok? Not So Much, Report Says (Jessica Guynn, USA Today)

The nation’s leading social media companies pledged to put warning labels on COVID-19 and COVID vaccines posts to stop the spread of falsehoods, conspiracy theories and hoaxes that are fueling vaccine hesitancy in the U.S..

With the exception of Facebook, nearly all of them are losing the war against COVID disinformation. That’s the conclusion of a new report shared exclusively with U.S. TODAY.

As the pace of the nation’s immunizations slows and public health agencies struggle to get shots in arms, Advance Democracy found that debunked claims sowing unfounded fears about the vaccines are circulating largely unfettered on Twitter and TikTok, including posts and videos that falsely allege the federal government is covering up deaths caused by the vaccines or that it is safer to get COVID-19 than to get the vaccine.

Twitter began labeling tweets that include misleading or false information about COVID-19 vaccines in March. It also started using a “strike system” to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

Permitless-Carry Gun Laws Are Misguided and Should Be Scrapped (Economist)

More states are falling for an extremist take on the Second Amendment.

In Arizona’s Bizarre Election Audit, Ballots Are Being Checked for Bamboo and Election Chief Has Been Assigned Protection (Nicholas Reimann, Forbes)

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) has been assigned law enforcement protection after receiving death threats over her opposition to the state’s election recount, according to multiple reports, as the second full week of the Republican-ordered audit comes to an end. (Cont.)