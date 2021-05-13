Our picks DHS Stands up Domestic Terror Intelligence Team | Hackers Find Easy Prey in U.S. | Ransomware Gangs, and more

Published 13 May 2021

· DHS Stands up Domestic Terror Intelligence Team · Attorney General to Detail New Guidelines for Domestic Terrorism Investigations and Cases · Meet DarkSide, the Ransomware Gang Blamed for the Colonial Pipeline Attack · Lawmakers Eye Tightening Law to Get More Details on Cyberattacks · Colonial Pipeline Didn’t Tell CISA about Ransomware Incident, Highlighting Questions about Information Sharing · Hackers Find Easy Prey as U.S. Ignores One Warning after Another · Trump’s Acting Attorney General to Affirm There Was No Evidence of Widespread Voter Fraud in 2020 · Four Key Takeaways on the U.S. Government Response to the Pipeline Ransomware Attack

DHS Stands up Domestic Terror Intelligence Team (Betsy Woofruff Swan, Politico)

“When President Joe Biden addressed Congress last month, he said white supremacist terrorism is the greatest threat to the U.S. Now, as the White House prepares to release its report on domestic terrorism, the Department of Homeland Security is also continuing to shift its focus to domestic threats. The Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence arm is setting up a dedicated team to focus on domestic terrorism, two DHS officials told POLITICO. The team will have several full-time personnel. DHS is also renaming and refocusing a separate office that has drawn criticism for its prior work fighting extremism. The moves come as the department is increasing its focus on domestic terrorism and violent threats. DHS is grappling with the growing threat of domestic terrorism, particularly attacks perpetrated by white supremacists. The Biden administration and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have made countering the threat a top priority and launched an internal review scrutinizing domestic extremism in the department’s ranks. Earlier this year, DHS sent out its first-ever National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin about domestic terrorism. But addressing the threat presents complex challenges, and groups representing American Muslims and others focused on civil rights aren’t yet convinced the department will get it right.

Attorney General to Detail New Guidelines for Domestic Terrorism Investigations and Cases (Jana Winter, Yahoo News)

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected in his testimony before Congress on Wednesday morning to highlight new Department of Justice guidelines for investigations and cases related to domestic terrorism. The new guidelines, as outlined in a Justice Department memo obtained by Yahoo News, represent significant changes to how cases and investigations into domestic violent extremism are handled by federal prosecutors around the country, and put in place procedures for tracking those cases. The guidelines were sent to federal prosecutors nationwide in a March 8 memorandum from acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin. The three-page memo is titled “Guidance Regarding Investigations and Cases Related to Domestic Violent Extremism.”