Insurrection Agreement Reached for Bipartisan Probe into U.S. Capitol Riot

Published 14 May 2021

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee announced an agreement Friday to form a panel to conduct a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The deal was announced in a statement by committee Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson and its top Republican, John Katko.

The legislators said they would introduce a bill for House consideration as early as next week. The measure will call for an investigative commission similar to the one that probed the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., they said.

The proposed 10-member commission would consist of five members appointed by each party. The panel would have subpoena power and be required to submit a report by Dec. 31 that includes “recommendations to prevent future attacks on our democratic institutions,” the lawmakers said.

The agreement between the lawmakers was reached after both parties disagreed on the scope of the probe for months.

The House and Senate must approve the bill before it goes to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law.

The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building was aimed at preventing the certification of Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump.

Critics of Trump say he incited the riot that killed five people, including a federal police officer, when he implored thousands of supporters rallying near the White House to march to the Capitol, where lawmakers were in the process of formally certifying Biden’s win. Trump has shunned any responsibility for the attack on the Capitol.

This article is published courtesy of the Voice of America(VOA).

