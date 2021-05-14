Our picks Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers | ISIS Used Chemical Weapons | Chip Funding, and more

Published 14 May 2021

· Marine Corps Officer Becomes First Active-Duty Service Member Charged in Jan. 6 Attack, DOJ Says · U.S. and EU Tech Strategy Aren’t as Aligned as You Think · Semiconductor Makers and Users form a Group to Push for Chip Funding · Colonial Pipeline Paid Hackers Nearly $5 Million in Ransom · Biden Signs Order to Bolster Cybersecurity after Pipeline Hack · 70% of California is Officially in a Drought. Here Are Some Household Tips for Saving Water · ISIS Used Chemical Weapons on Iraqi Prisoners, U.N. Investigators Find · Germany Will Ban ‘Enemies Lists’ in Campaign against Far Right

Marine Corps Officer Becomes First Active-Duty Service Member Charged in Jan. 6 Attack, DOJ Says (Kristine Phillips and Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY)

A Marine Corps officer was arrested Thursday and charged with assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, making him the first service member on active duty charged for his role in the deadly riot, the Justice Department said. Maj. Christopher Warnagiris is accused of forcing his way inside the Capitol by pushing through a line of officers guarding the building’s East Rotunda doors. Video footage showed Warnagiris keeping the door open for others to get in and later pushing a Capitol Police officer who tried to close it, the Justice Department said. Warnagiris, 40, of Woodbridge, Va., is facing several charges, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers, obstruction of law enforcement, and obstruction of justice. He is among several dozen people with ties to the military who are facing charges related to Jan. 6. The Justice Department said it has charged more than 40 veterans, guardsmen and reservists. Christopher Warnagiris, an active-duty Marine stationed at Quantico, is among those arrested and charged with participating in the Capitol riot. The U.S. Marine Corps, which confirmed Warnagiris is on active duty, said: “The Marine Corps is clear on this: There is no place for racial hatred or extremism in the Marine Corps.

U.S. and EU Tech Strategy Aren’t as Aligned as You Think (Konstantinos Komaitis and Justin Sherman, Brookings)

The election of President Joe Biden has politicians in Europe hoping they might work with the administration to craft a shared approach on questions of internet governance. But these hopes of cooperation face major obstacles, as the United States and the European Union are not as aligned on this question as some might claim. This divide matters for EU-U.S. technology cooperation, as recent shifts in the EU toward digital self-determination heighten the potential divergence between Washington and Brussels in internet policymaking. How the visions of the internet in the United States and the EU bloc play out in the coming years, particularly under the Biden administration, will matter greatly for shaping the future of the internet, its freedom, and openness, Konstantinos Komaitis and Justin Sherman write.