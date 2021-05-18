Our picks Black, Brown and Extremist | Global Push against Violent Extremism Online | Post-Pipeline Hacker Gangs, and more

Published 18 May 2021

· Black, Brown and Extremist: Across the Far-Right Spectrum, People of Color Play a More Visible Role · America and Its Allies Lack a Plan for Dealing with Violent Extremism · Merrick Garland Puts Domestic Terror and Civil Rights at Top of Justice Agenda · Biden Administration Clears 3 Guantánamo Detainees for Release · FBI Reclassifies 2017 Baseball Field Shooting as Domestic Terror · Hacker Gangs Show Few Signs of Slowing after Pipeline Attack · National Action: Co-Founder to Stand Trial over Terrorism Offenses · British Extremist Who Spread Hatred of Minorities Admits Terrorism Charges · Alleged Far-Right Extremists Charged with Possessing 3D-Printed Gun Components “for Terrorist Purposes” · US Warns Extremists May Strike as Virus Restrictions Ease · US Joins Global Push against Violent Extremism Online

Black, Brown and Extremist: Across the Far-Right Spectrum, People of Color Play a More Visible Role (Hannah Allam and Razzan Nakhlawi, Washington Post)

Brandon Rapolla is not who springs to mind as the face of the far right. Rapolla’s brown skin, a reflection of his multiracial ancestry, is at odds with images of White guys in self-styled militias wearing camouflage in the woods. The militia stereotype is so entrenched, Rapolla said, that airline ticket agents have refused to believe him when he gives them a heads-up that he’s on a domestic terrorism watch list. “This one lady — she was Asian — she said, ‘Darling, you don’t look like a domestic terrorist. It’s a mistake,’ ”Rapolla recalled. “I said, ‘Nope, I am. That’s what I’m labeled as.’ ”Rapolla, a 46-year-old former Marine, has participated in four armed standoffs with the federal government, including the “Bundy Ranch”episode in 2014. He was active in two far-right factions — the Oath Keepers and the Three Percenters — and co-founded the Pacific Patriots Network to boost cooperation. His trajectory, he said, shows how people of color are carving space in movements that are generalized as exclusively White in membership and racist in ideology.

America and Its Allies Lack a Plan for Dealing with Violent Extremism (Joseph Adam Ereli, National Interest)

The horrific attack against a girls’ school in Kabul on Saturday, May 8 once again made us stare at the horror which is terrorism. But despite the carnage, the United States has an unfortunate habit of declaring victory and prematurely leaving conflict zones. President Donald Trump withdrew American forces from Syria after pronouncing the Islamic Caliphate defeated. Having concluded that Afghanistan no longer poses a threat to the U.S. homeland, President Joe Biden has ordered our troops to return home by September 11. Before that, the United States abandoned its allies in Afghanistan in 1992, precipitating the civil war and the Taliban takeover in 1996… While the numbers for the United States are much lower, the alarm bells are nevertheless ringing. According to a study by the Counter Extremism Project, the United States has prosecuted more than 400 jihadist terrorists.