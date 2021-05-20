Our picks Last Classified Fax Machines Retired | Dark Money | U.S. Military Is Trying to Read Minds, and more

Published 20 May 2021

· CIA’s Last Classified Fax Machines Are about to Retire · House Passes Bill to Create Jan. 6 Commission amid Strong GOP Opposition · McCarthy Briefed on Classified Memo about Terror Suspects Caught at Mexico Border: “National Security Crisis” · Pentagon Prepping Program to Screen Military Service Members’ Social Media for Extremism: Report · What Links Cybercrime, Terrorism and Illegal Trade? Dark Money · Domestic Violent Extremism and the Intelligence Challenge · CISA’s EINSTEIN Had a Chance to Be Great, but It’s More Than Good Enough · The U.S. Military Is Trying to Read Minds · QAnon’s ‘Domino Theory’ Explained: Here’s the Bizarre Scenario That Has Trump Redeemed by the Arizona Audit—and Returning to the White House · Climate Change Will Force Coast Guard to Respond to ‘More Intense’ Storms, Biden Says

CIA’s Last Classified Fax Machines Are about to Retire (Marcus Weisgerber, Defense One)

A secure email system dubbed Gray Magic will replace the legendary analog technology.

House Passes Bill to Create Jan. 6 Commission amid Strong GOP Opposition (Adam Edelman, Rebecca Shabad and Dartunorro Clark, NBC News)

The House on Wednesday voted 252-175 to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the bill faces a different landscape in the Senate, where it needs at least 10 Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes it. Republican opposition coalesced against the bipartisan legislation hours before the House vote, which passed largely along party lines. But 35 GOP House members voted in favor of the bill, showing that divisions remain within the party on issues related to former President Donald Trump. During a House debate, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, had called for existing congressional powers to investigate the attack and to work with the Justice Department. McConnell, R-Ky., echoed comments by his GOP counterpart in the House on Wednesday morning by urging his party’s members to oppose the legislation to create the independent commission. At least 10 Republicans are needed in the Senate. The opposition to an independent probe into the deadly attacks that were, just four months earlier, broadcast on screens across the U.S. underscores the deep partisan divisions in Washington.

McCarthy Briefed on Classified Memo about Terror Suspects Caught at Mexico Border: “National Security Crisis” (Brooke Singman, Fox News)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was briefed Tuesday on a classified memo regarding his request last month for information about suspected terrorists apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, and told Fox News he’s “even more concerned for America’s security” than he was before. McCarthy, R-Calif., was not able to share details about the memo due to its classified status, but told Fox News the “border crisis has spiraled into a national security crisis.” “When House Republicans traveled to the southern border earlier this spring, Border Patrol agents told us firsthand that individuals on the Terrorism Watch List had been apprehended trying to enter our country,” McCarthy told Fox News. “Since then, numerous public reports confirmed these accounts.” “Although the briefing I received today was classified, I can tell you that I’m even more concerned for America’s security than I was before,” he said. (Cont.)