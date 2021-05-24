Our picks Facebook Giving “Free Pass” to Terrorists? | How Risky is Nuclear Energy? | 1958 Nuke Almost-War, and more

· U.S. Considered Nuclear Strike on China in 1958 over Taiwan, Documents Show · ‘Bolt Out of the Blue’ - How the U.S. Military Could Be Completely Destroyed · Election Officials Can Fight Fraud; Fighting Misinformation Is Tougher · Conductors of ‘Embarrassing’ Arizona Audit Told to Preserve All Documents in Hint at Lawsuit · Are the Risks of Nuclear Energy Overblown? · MI5 Chief Ken McCallum Accuses Facebook of Giving “Free Pass” to Terrorists · FBI Employee Indicted for Stealing Classified Info on FBI Cybersecurity Work · FBI Employee Indicted for Stealing Classified Info on FBI Cybersecurity Work · Terrorist Threat Moves to North and Central Africa · Manhunt for Rogue Soldier in Belgium Focuses Attention on Extremists in Western Militaries · To Protect Free Speech, Europe Must Answer the Christchurch Call

U.S. Considered Nuclear Strike on China in 1958 over Taiwan, Documents Show (AFP / Hindustan Times)

Former military analyst Daniel Ellsberg posted online the classified portion of a top-secret document on the crisis that had been only partially declassified in 1975.

Bolt Out of the Blue’ - How the U.S. Military Could Be Completely Destroyed (Kris Osborn, National Interest)

The phrase has an actual meaning: a “massive, unwarned nuclear weapons attack intended to surprise, overwhelm and ultimately destroy an enemy.”

Election Officials Can Fight Fraud; Fighting Misinformation Is Tougher (Brooke Newman, KOLD News 13)

Maricopa County’s chief information security officer said the county was able to handle cyberthreats to the 2020 elections, but handling public perception of the results in the face of rampant social media misinformation has been more of a challenge.

“We all saw in 2020 that the vast majority of what was communicated through media, social and traditional, just frankly wasn’t true, but it led itself toward giving the sense that there was fraud,” said Lester Godsey, the county CIO. “But there’s no evidence of that across the board.”

Godsey’s comments were echoed by federal election security officials, who said the 2020 elections were secure but one of the lessons learned is that “perception is reality:” Government agencies will have to do a better job of fighting misinformation in the future, they said.

Arizona embroiled in a feud between Maricopa County officials and the state Senate, whose Republican leaders have ordered a controversial, headline-grabbing audit of the county’s elections. This despite the fact that the results were verified in two separate forensic audits ordered by the county in February.

The audit fight boiled over onto official social media last week, when state Senate President Karen Fann wrote the Maricopa supervisors demanding answers to “three serious issues” that had been found during the audit.