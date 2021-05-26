Our picks: China watch Huawei? No Way! | Censorship, Surveillance and Profits | Uyghurs Subject to Emotion-Detection Surveillance, and more

Published 25 May 2021

· Biden’s China Strategy: Coalition-Driven Competition or Cold War-Style Confrontation? · Censorship, Surveillance and Profits: A Hard Bargain for Apple in China · U.S.-China Tech Fight Opens New Front in Ethiopia · Huawei? No Way! Why Australia Banned the World’s Biggest Telecoms Firm · Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount amid China Cryptocurrency Warning · How Should the U.S. Respond to China’s Military-Civil Fusion Strategy? A ChinaFile Conversation · China Replaces Germany as U.K.’s Biggest Import Market · AI Emotion-Detection Software Tested on Uyghurs · Spy Team to Advise Universities on National Security Threats · China’s Data Protection Rules among “Core Challenges” Facing British Firms, Despite Steps to Open Economy · Rubio, Markey Introduce Secure Equipment Act to Close the “Security Loophole” and Address the China Tech Threat

Biden’s China Strategy: Coalition-Driven Competition or Cold War-Style Confrontation? (Cheng Li, Brookings)

Although the Biden administration has largely continued the Trump administration’s hawkish approach toward China, it has also made international coalition building a primary foreign policy initiative. Similar to years past, the U.S. now confronts a Cold War-like bloc including China, Russia and Iran, and to counter this trend, the U.S. must work to distinguish between strategies of “coalition-driven competition” and “Cold War-style confrontation.”

Censorship, Surveillance and Profits: A Hard Bargain for Apple in China (Jack Nicas, Raymond Zhong and Daisuke Wakabayashi, New York Times)

Apple built the world’s most valuable business on top of China. Now it has to answer to the Chinese government.Four key revelations: First, Apple stores Chinese customer data on servers operated by a Chinese state-controlled firm; second, Apple stores its encryption keys for Chinese customer data in China; that Apple designed China-specific computing hardware to store those keys; and fourth, China has isolated its Chinese customer cloud network from the broader iCloud ecosystem.

U.S.-China Tech Fight Opens New Front in Ethiopia (Stu Woo and Alexandra Wexler, Wall Street Journal)

A U.S.-backed consortium beat a Chinese-backed one for a multibillion-dollar contract to build Ethiopia’s 5G-capable network.

Huawei? No Way! Why Australia Banned the World’s Biggest Telecoms Firm (Peter Hartcher, Sydney Morning Herald)

Upgrading Australia’s communications network meant our national security experts had to get to grips with tech titan Huawei’s ties to the Chinese government. A ban would infuriate Chinese leaders. The alternative was worse.

Bitcoin’s Obstacles Mount amid China Cryptocurrency Warning (Vildana Hajric and Joanna Ossinger, Bloomberg)

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies slumped after the People’s Bank of China conveyed a statement reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.

The largest token fell below $40,000 for the first time since early February, dropping as much as 10% to $38,973 on Wednesday and continuing a weeklong slide sparked by Elon Musk’s back-and-forth comments on Tesla Inc.’s holdings of the coin. Ether, Dogecoin and last week’s sensation, Internet Computer, also retreated.