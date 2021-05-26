Our picks Ransomware Crisis | Fight against Industrial Espionage Hasn’t Worked | U.S. Officials under Silent Attack, and more

Published 25 May 2021

DHS to Issue First-Ever Cybersecurity Regulations for Pipelines after Colonial Hack (Ellen Nakashima and Lori Aratani, Washington Post)

Two directives will seek oversight of the industry after a ransomware attack upended gas availability in the southeast U.S. for 11 days.

Could the Ransomware Crisis Force Action against Russia? (Patrick Howell O’Neill, MIT Technology Review)

Moscow’s blind eye toward cybercriminals has made escalating attacks inevitable, say experts. But changing the approach is easier said than done.

U.S. Sees Startling Rise in Antisemitic Attacks (Laura Kelly and Rebecca Beitsch, The Hill)

The U.S. is experiencing a rise in violent and disturbing attacks targeting the U.S. Jewish community amid the latest conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. Reported attacks across the United States have led to a growing alarm and a series of condemnations from President Biden, Vice President Harris, members of Congress and local officials. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says reporting of antisemitic incidents has jumped 63 percent since the start of an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip that received heavy media coverage in the United States and around the world. A number of factors appear to have contributed to the attacks, most notably the new conflict in the Middle East. Hamas, the U.S.-designated terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip, fired more than 4,400 rockets indiscriminately into Israel between May 10 and 21, killing at least 13 people and sending millions into bomb shelters. More than 200 Palestinians were killed in Gaza by Israel’s bombing campaign to erode Hamas’s military capabilities. Some of the attacks, recorded on cellphone video and documented by Jewish advocacy organizations, include reports of assaults on Jewish diners in Los Angeles last week by a group of men reportedly waving Palestinian flags and cursing Jews.

Other Regimes Will Hijack Planes Too (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

If Belarus gets away with it, authoritarian dictators around the world will have a new tool of oppression.