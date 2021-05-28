Our picks A First: Robo-Killers Used in Battle | Cashing in on Vigilantism | History of Lab Leaks, and more

U.S. · The History of Lab Leaks Has Lots of Entries · Russia Appears to Carry Out Hack Through System Used by U.S. Aid Agency · Trump’s Supporters Are Getting the Lab-Leak Story Backwards · The Only Way to Resolve the Wuhan ‘Lab Leak’ Controversy · Chicago’s Predictive Policing Program Told a Man He Would Be Involved with a Shooting · Prosecutors Investigating Whether Ukrainians Meddled in 2020 Election · Eyeing China, Biden’s First Pentagon Budget Would Cut Troops, Buy Future Weapons · The Debate on the ICBM Fleet Just Got a Whole Lot Easier · ‘FIND THIS FUCK:’ Inside Citizen’s Dangerous Effort to Cash in on Vigilantism · Identity, Credentials and Behavior Are Critical to Network Protection Global · What Will Britain’s New Cyber Force Actually Do? · Influencers Say Russia-Linked PR Agency Asked Them to Disparage Pfizer Vaccine · EU Sets the Bar for Anti-Disinformation Measures · Online Hate Becomes Real-World Violence in Israel–Palestine · Drones May Have Attacked Humans Fully Autonomously for the First Time China watch · Chinese Surveillance-Gear Maker Hikvision Has Ties to Country’s Military, Report Says · Alberta Orders Major Universities to Suspend Pursuit of New Partnerships with China · China’s Inconvenient Truth · Chinese Hackers Posing as the UN Human Rights Council Are Attacking Uyghurs · China Forges Ahead with Undersea Data Centers · Belgium Uproots Cyber-Espionage Campaign with Suspected Ties to China

U.S.

The History of Lab Leaks Has Lots of Entries (Stephen Mihm, Bloomberg)

Smallpox, anthrax and influenzas have escaped facilities — sometimes with deadly consequences.

Russia Appears to Carry Out Hack Through System Used by U.S. Aid Agency (David E. Sanger and Nicole Perlroth, New York Times)

Microsoft reported that it had detected the intrusion and that the same hackers behind the earlier SolarWinds attack were responsible.

Trump’s Supporters Are Getting the Lab-Leak Story Backwards (David Frum, The Atlantic)

If their thesis is right, it points to a course opposite what they propose.

The Only Way to Resolve the Wuhan ‘Lab Leak’ Controversy (Peter J. Hotez, Daily Beast)

The answer lies with scientists, not spies.

Chicago’s Predictive Policing Program Told a Man He Would Be Involved with a Shooting. (Matt Strouynd, The Verge)

But it couldn’t determine which side of the gun he would be on.

Prosecutors Investigating Whether Ukrainians Meddled in 2020 Election (William K. Rashbaum, Ben Protess, Kenneth P. Vogel and Nicole Hong, New York Times)

The Brooklyn federal inquiry has examined whether former and current Ukrainian officials tried to interfere in the election, including funneling misleading information about then-candidate Joe Biden through Rudolph W. Giuliani.

Eyeing China, Biden’s First Pentagon Budget Would Cut Troops, Buy Future Weapons (Marcus Weingerber, Defense One)

Deputy Secretary of Defense Hicks called the president’s $715 billion spending request “a foundation for fielding a full range of needed capabilities.” Republicans called it “a cut.”

The Debate on the ICBM Fleet Just Got a Whole Lot Easier (Patty-Jane Geller, Defense News)

The debate over whether to stick with the half-century-old Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile or replace it with the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program just got a whole lot easier. On May 12, Gen. Timothy Ray, commander of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, confirmed that extending the Minuteman III through 2075 would actually cost $38 billion more than developing the GBSD.

With this new information, how can anyone still argue for keeping a missile mired in 1960s-era technology over building a new one that’s 28 percent cheaper?

The SolarWinds Hack Is Just the Beginning (Ben Buchanan, Foreign Affairs)

The United States Must Learn to Live With Cyber-Espionage,