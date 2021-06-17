Transporting Ammonia Securing Transportation of Ammonia

Published 16 June 2021

Ammonia is used in many cleaning products, and it also fertilizes most of the U.S. agricultural crops. It will soon be used as emission free green fuel to power ships. With all of the many benefits, there are risks as well, as ammonia is the most produced and widely distributed toxic inhalation hazard chemical in the United States. If released in large quantities, it poses a significant risk to life and the health of those exposed.

When we think of ammonia, usually cleaning products come to mind, right? Ammonia solutions are great for disinfecting your bathroom counters and giving your kitchen floors a squeaky-clean shine. But did you know that it also fertilizes most of the U.S. agricultural crops? And soon, the health of our planet could also depend on it—by 2040, affordable green ammonia fuel, produced without fossil fuels and without emitting greenhouse gases, could power ships, thus becoming a key climate change solution.

While this would be an environmental coup and a potential economic boon, this push for an alternative clean energy source will also drive up the demand—and higher demand means that larger volumes of ammonia will be transported across the country, increasing chemical threats.

Working to Ensure Communities Make Informed Ammonia-Related Decisions

With all of the many benefits, there are risks as well; after all, ammonia is the most produced and widely distributed toxic inhalation hazard chemical in the United States. If released in large quantities, it poses a significant risk to life and the health of those exposed.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is now studying how anhydrous ammonia behaves during a potential leak or spill, whether accidental or intentional, in order to inform planning efforts in communities across the nation. Findings from these studies—named Jack Rabbit III—will improve hazard prediction and chemical dispersion modeling, emergency preparedness and response strategies, and guidelines for safe and secure storage and transport. Jack Rabbit III will also study how ammonia reacts with different materials, such as first responder equipment, vegetation and building materials in the surrounding environment.

“Because of recent changes in the commodity flow landscape and our projections of growing demand, ammonia is a greater concern that we’re monitoring,” said Dr. Sun McMasters, chemist and Jack Rabbit program manager at S&T’s Chemical Security Analysis Center (CSAC). “By educating the public about the properties of anhydrous ammonia, should it be released, and informing decision-makers of what to look out for and how to act quickly, we can better minimize injuries and casualties.”

“For instance,” McMasters continued, “ammonia is not always invisible; a white cloud of just-released anhydrous ammonia looks very similar to everyday fog. Also, ammonia will not be simply carried away by the wind after release as it initially remains very cold and sinks to the ground.”