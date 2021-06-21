Our picks Extremism Has Spread into the Mainstream | Refugees & Security Concerns | Disasters & Language Gap, and more

Published 21 June 2021

Fierce Capitol Attacks on Police in Newly Released Videos (Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press / Military.com)

Videos released under court order provide a chilling new look at the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including body camera footage that shows a man charging at a police officer with a flagpole and tackling him to the ground.

Federal judges ordered the release of the videos after media organizations, including The Associated Press, went to court to request that the Department of Justice provide access. The videos are being presented as evidence in prosecutors’ cases against three men charged with assaulting police.

The new videos show a Marine Corps veteran and former New York City police officer wielding a flagpole as he attacks police, as well as rioters crushing another officer into a door as he screams in pain. Still another video shows a New Jersey man punching an officer in the head.

Extremism Has Spread into the Mainstream (Cynthia Miller-Idriss, Defense One)

Preventing American radicalization requires a public-health approach.

Biden’s Domestic Terrorism Strategy Marks a Change in Course for National Security (Gina Ligon and Seamus Hughes, The Hill)

For the first time, the United States has a formal strategy to combat domestic terrorism. It is the result of a systematic and aggressive review from a new administration that viewed the Jan. 6th riot on Capitol Hill as an accelerant to make critical changes in national security policy.

Shortly after taking office, the Biden White House convened multiple federal departments and agencies to review resources and authorities related to countering domestic terrorism. There were polite — and not so polite — disagreements between agencies, but they ultimately coalesced around a set of guiding principles. The result was something on which law enforcement, academics, and policymakers have been waiting for decades. Domestic terrorism is now on the forefront of counterterrorism priorities in the U.S.