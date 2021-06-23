Our picks Worst-Case Cyberattacks | Extremists & Pandemics | Controlling Religion & Jihadism, and more

Published 23 June 2021

· Dam Releases, Bank Failures and Poisoned Water: Cyber Pros Warn Worst Cases Are Possible · FBI Agent Acknowledges in Court Filing that Trump Backers Discussed “Revolution” before Jan. 6 · 48% of Gaza War Casualties Associated with Terror Groups – Intel Report · UMass-Lowell Can’t Suspend Waltham Man with Neo-Nazi Ties · France’s Macron Pushes Controls on Religion to Pressure Mosques · 70% of Germans See Right-Extremism as Major Threat: Study · Extremists Used Pandemic to ‘Spread Hate Propaganda and Exacerbate Mistrust in Public Institutions’

Dam Releases, Bank Failures and Poisoned Water: Cyber Pros Warn Worst Cases Are Possible (Katie Wedell and Josh Meyer, USA TODAY)

Hackers could have opened the floodgates on a dam in New York in 2013, but the gates were offline for maintenance.

FBI Agent Acknowledges in Court Filing that Trump Backers Discussed “Revolution” before Jan. 6 (Ken Dilanian, NBC News)

Language in an FBI court document contrasts with how Director Wray has portrayed what experts call a vast trove of intel pointing to potential violence.

48% of Gaza War Casualties Associated with Terror Groups – Intel Report (Yonah Jeremy, Jerusalem Post)

At least 48% of the Palestinians killed during the May 10-21 Gaza conflict were associated with terrorist groups, the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center reported Tuesday. In a copy of the report first obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the intelligence center broke down the more than 200 Palestinians killed according to their affiliation with terrorist groups, identified those killed by Palestinian misfires and listed civilian deaths. The center is viewed as one of the most serious think tanks in Israel since it is staffed with former high-ranking officers and officials from Israel’s three intelligence services. Though it also sometimes receives classified information from the intelligence services, it is not formally connected to the government or the IDF and reaches its conclusions independently without coordination with official bodies. In the report, the center recognized that there are different estimates about the number of dead Palestinians, ranging between 240 and 260, and it used the number 234. According to the report, some 112 of the 234 were associated with Hamas, Islamic Jihad or another terrorist group. Breaking down the 112, there were 63 associated with Hamas, 20 with Islamic Jihad, 25 with a terrorist wing of Fatah and a few others with smaller splinter groups.”