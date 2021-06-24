Cybersecurity Path Forward for FAA’s Cybersecurity Workforce

Published 24 June 2021

A new report offers path forward for creating and maintaining a cybersecurity workforce at FAA that can meet the challenges of a highly competitive cybersecurity labor market and a wave of future retirements.

Modern computing and communications are essential for U.S. air travel and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but expanding digitization and connectivity also mean increased vulnerability to cyberattacks and breaches by criminals, terrorists, or nation-states. Expanding the FAA’s digital footprint without adequate cybersecurity could have enormous consequences: flight disruption across borders, massive financial damage, and compromised flight safety.

A new report — Looking Ahead at the Cybersecurity Workforce at the Federal Aviation Administration — from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, offers path forward for creating and maintaining a cybersecurity workforce at FAA that can meet the challenges of a highly competitive cybersecurity labor market and a wave of future retirements. The report recommends using FAA’s compelling mission in recruitment, broadening the talent pipeline and enhancing diversity, leveraging other federal hiring programs and embracing flexibility to attract and retain talent, and promoting and investing in training and reskilling, among other measures.

