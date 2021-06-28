Our picks National Security Risks of the U.S. Drought | Not Ready for Another Pandemic | 50,000 Security Disasters Waiting to Happen, and more

Published 28 June 2021

50,000 Security Disasters Waiting to Happen: The Problem of America’s Water Supplies (Kevin Collier, NBC News)

“If you could imagine a community center run by two old guys who are plumbers, that’s your average water plant,” one cybersecurity consultant said.

We’re Not Ready for Another Pandemic (Olga Khazan, The Atlantic)

The next big plague is coming, and despite making progress on pandemic preparedness, the U.S. might still suffer mass casualties. Here’s why.

America’s Luck with Flesh-Eating Parasites Is Running Out (Agostino Petroni and Undark, The Atlantic)

Climate change is pushing a gruesome tropical disease into more northern areas.

Canada Labels the Three Percenters a Terrorist Entity (Amanda Coletta, Washington Post)

Canada on Friday declared the Three Percenters a terrorist entity, saying that it had “ample reason” to believe the U.S.-based right-wing, anti-government, self-styled militia group is active in Canada and that officials have been monitoring its movements with “growing concern.” Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said at a news conference that Three Percenters have been linked to bomb plots targeting U.S. government buildings and Muslim communities, as well as a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) that involved “the acquiring and detonating of explosives to divert police attention.” The announcement comes a few weeks after four self-described members of the Three Percenters from California were arrested and charged with conspiracy and aiding and abetting the obstruction of a joint session of Congress after allegedly participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6. It also comes several months after Canada declared as a terrorist entity the Proud Boys, a far-right, male-only group of self-described “Western chauvinists” with a history of street violence. The United States has not labeled either a terrorist group. “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to protect our country and our interests and to keep Canadians safe here at home and around the world,” Blair said.