Published 13 July 2021

China’s Aggressive Data Push Worries Military Intel Officials (Patrick Tucker, Defense One)

The AI future runs on data and the Chinese government is out for all it can get.

China’s Gene Giant Harvests Data from Millions of Women (Kirsty Needham and Clare Baldwin, Reuters)

A prenatal test sold by the Chinese firm BGI Group, was developed in collaboration with the Chinese military and is being used “to collect genetic data from millions of women for sweeping research on the traits of populations.” The data is likely being used on research to link genes to human traits, a line of scientific research that could win China a strategic edge.

Didi’s Removal from China’s App Stores Marks a Growing Crackdown (Economist)

It comes mere days after the ride-hailing giant’s New York listing.

China Fires Back at Biden with Conspiracy Theories About Maryland Lab (Bret Schafer, Foreign Policy)

Since Washington launched the Wuhan lab leak investigation, Beijing has been pushing bizarre narratives.

U.S. Blunts China’s Vaccine Diplomacy in Latin America (Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy)

The Biden administration ships millions of vaccines to the region as its public health crisis worsens.

The Threat of China Invading Taiwan Is Growing Every Day. What the U.S. Can Do to Stop It. (Lee Hsi-min and Eric Lee, NBC News)

The Chinese military has already begun gray zone operations. An all-out attack on Taiwan looms if Beijing continues to escalate.

Xi’s Triumph Is China’s Tragedy—and Ours (Wall Street Journal)

In its 100th year, the Party is no more. There is only the personal dictatorship of Xi Jinping.

How Japan’s Pledge to Defend Taiwan against China May Tip Asia’s Balance of Power (Joe Evans, The Week)

Vow by Tokyo to protect neighbor in event of invasion marks historic policy shift by pacifist nation.

China Could Soon Have Stronger Privacy Laws Than the U.S. (Shen Lu, Protocol)

Really — at least, when it comes to corporations collecting data. A major draft law could end the free-for-all in the world’s largest market.

TikTok Insiders Say Social Media Company Is Tightly Controlled by Chinese Parent ByteDance (Salvador Rodriguez, CNBC)

TikTok, that the Chinese viral video app, has few if any boundaries with its owner ByteDance. TikTok has come under scrutiny by officials in Washington for its ties to the Chinese government and concerns over access to the app’s U.S. user data. According to former TikTok employees, ByteDance has access to user data and is involved in decision-making and product development.