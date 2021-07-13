Disaster response Delivering Aid to Disaster Scenes with Hydrogen Fuel Cell-Powered Vehicles

Published 13 July 2021

DHS S&T, along with other government agencies, is working on the design and creation of the “H2Rescue” emergency vehicle. The H2Rescue is an innovative new truck that can be a lifeline to responders and community members during times of chaos and uncertainty because the H2Rescue is fully powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

At the scene of a disaster as first responders attempt to assist survivors, coordinate responses and provide the essential help a devastated area requires, one of the things needed most is power. Addressing the immediate requirements of the community is the primary concern, not the exhaust pouring out of a semi-truck that is bringing food, water and medical supplies, or the way that the fumes emitted by an emergency generator powering the relief effort or command post are bad for humans and the planet. The time to think about that is before the incident occurs, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) says that this is what it is doing right now. “DHS S&T is rethinking how relief is delivered to areas affected by disasters,” S&T says.

S&T, along with the Department of Energy (DOE), Army Corps of Engineers, Army Ground Vehicle Systems Center, and Cummins Inc. are funding the design and creation of the “H2Rescue” emergency vehicle. S&T is also collaborating with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to enhance alignment between DoD requirements and stakeholders.

The H2Rescue is an innovative new truck that can be a lifeline to responders and community members during times of chaos and uncertainty. It carries supplies and generates a significant amount of useable external power. It can pull up to buildings or a field operation and get required systems up and running, and it does it all with nothing but water vapor coming out if its tail pipe.

That is because the H2Rescue is fully powered by a hydrogen fuel cell.

The H2Rescue does not bring diesel generators to a site, so there is no need to spend time off-loading them. Diesel generators burn fuel and release smoke creating greenhouse gasses to generate electric power. The H2Rescue itself is a carbonless emitting power source. The electric power produced by the H2Rescue’s fuel cell is available to be used onsite. H2Rescue can also provide power to a mobile command center. And when power needs to be moved to a different location, it just drives there.

The project was initiated in the DOE Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Technologies Office, which works on transforming markets, bringing hydrogen power into the mainstream and using it as an important part of a long-term climate strategy.

S&T says it is committed to working with DOE and the other partners to address climate change as a fundamental driver of design. A truck that brings power to a