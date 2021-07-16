Our picks: China watch Biden’s New China Doctrine | Countering China’s Belt and Road | China’s “Lying Flat” Movement, and more

Published 16 July 2021

· China Buys Friends with Ports and Roads. Now the U.S. Is Trying to Compete · China’s Nuclear Silos and the Arms-Control Fantasy · The “Lying Flat” Movement Standing in the Way of China’s Innovation Drive · China’s Big Tech Crackdown Has Opened a New Front: National Security · Biden’s New China Doctrine · The United States Can’t Afford the Brutal Price of Chinese Solar Panels · Will China’s European Ambitions Founder in Hungary? · U.S. Strengthens Warnings of Business Risks in China’s Xinjiang Region · WHO Chief Says Push to Discount Covid-19 Lab Leak Theory Was “Premature”

China Buys Friends with Ports and Roads. Now the U.S. Is Trying to Compete. (Stu Woo and Daniel Michaels, Wall Street Journal)

Rare bipartisan program dedicates $60 billion for overseas infrastructure projects including cellular networks, vaccine production and maybe even a crumbling Greek shipyard

China’s Nuclear Silos and the Arms-Control Fantasy (Matthew Kroenig, Wall Street Journal)

· “New satellite images published recently reveal that China is building more than 100 new nuclear missile silos in its western desert. Many American arms-control proponents, including the researchers who made the discovery and the Washington Post editorial board, immediately blamed China’s actions on U.S. nuclear modernization plans and recommended that Washington make an arms-control deal with China to address this nuclear threat. This is both the wrong diagnosis and the wrong solution. China is engaging in a massive nuclear-arms buildup as part of its broader strategy to challenge the U.S.-led rules-based international system, and the U.S. will need to respond by updating its nuclear program to defend itself and the free world.”

· “Arms-control talks with China, attempted unsuccessfully during both the Obama and Trump administrations, are unlikely to work any better for Biden. China’s nuclear buildup is intended to undermine U.S. defenses in the Indo-Pacific, break America’s regional alliances, and project China as a superpower.”

· “To counter this challenge, the U.S. will need to strengthen its nuclear arsenal. It should continue with the bipartisan plans to modernize U.S. nuclear weapons. In addition, the Pentagon should study whether it can meet its deterrence requirements with existing stockpile numbers, or whether an increase beyond New Start limits is necessary.”

· “By strengthening its arsenal, the U.S. can fend off China’s challenge and provide the free world with continued peace and stability.”