Our picks: Cyber education / cyber workforce Improving the Cyber Workforce | Attracting Grads to the Cybersecurity Field | Fuel the Cybersecurity Talent Pipeline, and more

Published 20 July 2021

Cybersecurity Training Program Teaches How to Fend Off Attacks (Johanna Perez, IEEE Spectrum)

Hands-on labs replicate real-world threats.

How to Attract More Computer Science Grads to the Cybersecurity Field (Biagio DeSimone, Dark Reading)

With 465,000 cybersecurity job openings in the United States, why is recruiting so difficult? A recent college graduate offers his take.

“Perfect Storm” of Market Forces Impacting Ability to Recruit IT Talent (Yahoo Finance)

Skilled IT hiring faces headwinds caused by a smaller, increasingly uncertain workforce

CyberWarrior Academy Announces Plans to Educate Two Thousand New Cybersecurity Engineers to Combat Growing Cyber Threats to American Businesses (CWA)

CyberWarrior Academy (CWA) announced the close of $25 million in outcomes-aligned financing to drive the expansion of their tuition payment options. The financing will allow the organizer of the cybersecurity bootcamp programs to train up to 2,000 additional students from underserved backgrounds for a career in cybersecurity.

Cyber Games Offer Competitive Challenges (Nathan Eddy, Security Boulevard)

With high-profile public and private institutions in the U.S. facing a growing threat from cybercriminals and cyberattacks, there is a growing push to prepare the next generation of potential IT security pros to meet the challenges.

Cyber games are one way to help teach the tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) of cybercriminals, offering exposure to simulations that help players improve their experience level and prove their cybersecurity value to employers.

Cisco Networking Academy Launches Free IT Education to Empower People with Career Possibilities (Laura Quintana, Cisco)

“People are wired with an innate desire to learn. Yet, while desire may be evenly distributed, access to education tools, resources, and opportunity is not. At Cisco Networking Academy, we believe that all people, regardless of where they live, their means, age, gender, or background, deserve equal access to education and the opportunity to pursue meaningful work that provides for themselves, their families, and contributes to the betterment of society.”

U Idaho Cybersecurity Master’s Program Launches in Fall to Meet Demand (Daniel Ramirez, UI Argonaut)

With the state’s first bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity, the university now expands to a master’s

Three Ways City Leaders Can Work Locally to Fuel the Talent Pipeline in Cybersecurity (Vincent Persichetti, American City & County)

The demand for talent in the cybersecurity sector is growing at an exceptional rate after 2020 broke records in terms of data lost in breaches and the number of cyberattacks on companies and government agencies. According to Cybersecurity Ventures’ 2019/2020 Cybersecurity Jobs Report, the world is bracing for 3.5 million unfilled positions in the industry this year. Of the candidates who are applying for these positions, fewer than one in four are qualified, according to the MIT Technology Review.

Pace University Holds Virtual Camp to Educate High Schoolers Interested in Cybersecurity (News12)

If the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack has taught the world anything, it’s that we must tighten our cybersecurity defenses and infrastructure.

Pace University is hosting a virtual Gencyber CryptoBot camp to educate high schoolers interested in cybersecurity.

The students are attending the two-week summer camp from all over the world.

Lawmakers Look to Improve Cyber Workforce, Especially for Acquisitions (Miriam Baksh, Nextgov)

The effort is happening through major Department of Homeland Security reform legislation recently introduced in the House and a supply-chain bill that just cleared committee in the Senate.