Our picks Algorithmic Warfare | Future of WMD Verification | Terrorists as Preachers, and more

Published 21 July 2021

· Algorithmic Warfare: Russia Expanding Fleet of AI-Enabled Weapons · Anjem Choudary: Radical Preacher’s Public Speaking Ban to Be Lifted · Convicted Terrorists Lead Religious Services in Federal Prisons: IG · Court Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit That Blamed Websites for 2015 San Bernardino Terrorist Attack · California Synagogue Shooter Pleads Guilty in Deadly Attack, Will Spend Life in Prison · Man Linked to Oath Keepers Admits Joining U.S. Capitol Attack · Canadian Right-Wing Extremism Increased Online During the Pandemic · Pegasus: Human Rights-Compliant Laws Needed to Regulate Spyware · UNSCOM and the Future of WMD Verification

Algorithmic Warfare: Russia Expanding Fleet of AI-Enabled Weapons (Yasmin Tadjdeh, National Defense)

Russia — which has made no secret of its artificial intelligence ambitions — is building a cadre of AI-enabled, autonomous weapon systems that could one day threaten the United States.

Anjem Choudary: Radical Preacher’s Public Speaking Ban to Be Lifted (BBC)

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary’s ban on speaking in public is to be lifted as conditions which were imposed after his release from prison come to an end.

Choudary, from Ilford in east London, was jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2016 after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State group.

He headed a now-banned group supporting an extreme interpretation of Islam.

Convicted Terrorists Lead Religious Services in Federal Prisons: IG (Fred Lucas, Fox News)

Convicted terrorists – some associated with al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and Al-Shabaab – were allowed to lead religious services in federal prisons because of a shortage of chaplains, according to a recent inspector general report evaluating the Bureau of Prisons. Moreover, the bureau’s internal watchdog found prison officials had little oversight of what was being said or taught during some of the inmate-led religious services. The July inspector general report said that convicted terrorists led religious services in four of 12 federal prison facilities that were part of the evaluation. At one prison, terrorist inmates led religious services even though the BOP hired a contract faith provider, because the inmates had disagreements with the contractors, the report says. “At another one of these facilities we found that an al-Qaeda affiliated inmate, who was convicted on terrorism charges, was permitted to lead services on a frequent basis,” the IG report notes. “The facility’s chaplain explained that the inmate was selected to lead services by the other inmate faith group members due to his extensive faith knowledge and Arabic fluency.

Court Upholds Dismissal of Lawsuit That Blamed Websites for 2015 San Bernardino Terrorist Attack (Brian Rokos, The Sun)

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the families of three people killed in the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack that asserted that online giants Google, Facebook and Twitter aided and abetted the siege by hosting and creating content from the Islamic State.