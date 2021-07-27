Our picks The First Water War | What Constitutes ‘Critical’ Software | Covid Authoritarianism Sweeps Europe, and more

Published 27 July 2021

The First Water War Is Uncomfortably Close (Roger Boyes, The Times)

Drought and climate migration are threatening hostilities across the Middle East and Africa.

Covid Authoritarianism Sweeps Europe – but the Economy Is Saved (Ambrose Evans-Pritchard, The Telegraph)

The lurch towards majoritarianism and the mobilization of the state against a nonconformist minority is taking hold across the continent.

Human Rights Watch Accuses Israel and Hamas of Apparent War Crimes (AP / VOA News)

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war against the Hamas militant group in May.

The international human rights organization issued its conclusions after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks.

The report also accused Palestinian militants of apparent war crimes by launching more than 4,000 unguided rockets and mortars at Israeli population centers. Such attacks, it said, violate “the prohibition against deliberate or indiscriminate attacks against civilians.”

France, U.K. Sign New Security Deal to Protect against Channel Terror Threat (France24)

Britain and France on Tuesday signed a new security deal aimed at protecting the public in the event of a terror attack in the Channel against a large vessel such as a passenger ferry, the British government said. The UK-France Maritime Security Treaty was signed in Paris as the defense and foreign ministers from both sides met for talks on shared security interests. The British government said in a statement that the treaty is the foundation for “seamless joint and coordinated action to be taken by UK and French forces in response to an incident, such as a terrorist attack on board a ferry or other large vessel in the Channel.” The treaty includes provisions which will enable Britain and France to share information concerning potential threats, mount swifter responses to serious incidents, and coordinate more efficient joint responses. “As close allies it is vital the UK and France work together to protect our citizens and values,” said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. (Cont.)