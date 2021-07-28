Our picks Crowdsourcing Disaster Response | 3 Degrees of Global Warming Plausible & Disastrous | Bad Nord Stream Deal, and more

· White House Asks CISA, NIST to Set Cybersecurity Performance Goals for Critical Infrastructure Operators · Three Degrees of Global Warming is Quite Plausible and Truly Disastrous · Western U.S. Faces Water Crisis as Extreme Heatwaves Leave Hoover Dam at Record Lows · Justice Dept: Republican Rep. Mo Brooks May Be Sued over Jan. 6 Speech to Trump Supporters · America’s Vaccination Woes Cannot Be Blamed Only on Politics · Biden’s Surrender to Merkel on Nord Stream 2 · By Okaying Nord Stream 2, Joe Biden Has Put the Western Alliance in Jeopardy · Chinese Web Users Are Writing a New Playbook for Disaster Response · More “Record-Shattering” Heatwaves Are on the Way · Tech Giants Step Up Efforts to Stop Online Extremist Posts

White House Asks CISA, NIST to Set Cybersecurity Performance Goals for Critical Infrastructure Operators (Miriam Baksh, Defense One)

The initiative will not result in mandatory measures for the private sector, but the administration hopes to signal its commitment to cybersecurity and maybe get a little help from Congress on that front.

Three Degrees of Global Warming is Quite Plausible and Truly Disastrous (Economist)

Rapid emission cuts can reduce the risks but not eliminate them.

A 3°C world is both a pretty likely outcome if nothing more gets done and the worst that might still happen even if things go very well indeed. That makes it worth looking at in some detail, and the result is alarming. Those modelling climate impacts have long argued that they do not increase linearly. The further you go from the pre-industrial, the steeper the rate at which damages climb. And as what was rare becomes common the never-before-seen comes knocking. Judging by the results of specific studies, the differences between 2°C and 3°C are, in most respects, far starker than those between 1.5°C and 2°C.

Western U.S. Faces Water Crisis as Extreme Heatwaves Leave Hoover Dam at Record Lows (Io Dodds, The Telegraph)

Reservoirs supplying water to millions of Americans are rapidly drying up in the face of extreme heat and droughts.

Justice Dept: Republican Rep. Mo Brooks May Be Sued over Jan. 6 Speech to Trump Supporters (Devlin Barrett and Rachel Weiner, Washington Post)

A Republican congressman’s Jan. 6 speech at a rally ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol is not covered by protections for members of Congress and federal employees, the Justice Department said in a court filing Tuesday — drawing a legal line over attempts to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) had argued that he is effectively immune from a lawsuit filed by his colleague Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) that accused Brooks, then-President Donald Trump, and others of fomenting the failed attack on Congress.

Past court opinions and Justice Department legal interpretations have given broad safeguards to protect elected officials who are sued over their public statements. But in the case of Brooks, the Justice Department decided he went too far.