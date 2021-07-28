Our picks: China watch Facing Down China | CISA’s China Cyberattack Playbook | China & U.K. Nuclear Power, and more

Published 28 July 2021

· Civilized Nations’ Efforts to Deter Russia and China Are Starting to Add Up · The Cold War Is a Poor Analogy for Today’s U.S.-China Tensions · ‘We Will Not Flinch’: Austin Promises U.S. Will Continue to Bolster Taiwan’s Self-Defense · China Is Building a Second Nuclear Missile Silo Field · U.S. Concern Over China Nukes Buildup After New Silos Report · The Nation That Faced Down China · British State Could Buy Stake in Sizewell Nuclear Plant to Keep China Out · What China’s Vast New Cybersecurity Center Tells Us About Beijing’s Ambitions · Who Should Be Scared of China’s Big, Bad Digital Yuan? · Why CISA’s China Cyberattack Playbook Is Worthy of Your Attention

Civilized Nations’ Efforts to Deter Russia and China Are Starting to Add Up (George F. Will, Washington Post)

Henry Kissinger has said, not unreasonably, that we are in “the foothills” of a cold war with China. And Vladimir Putin, who nurses an unassuageable grudge about the way the Cold War ended, seems uninterested in Russia reconciling itself to a role as a normal nation without gratuitous resorts to mendacity. It is, therefore, well to notice how, day by day, in all of the globe’s time zones, civilized nations are, in word and deed, taking small but cumulatively consequential measures that serve deterrence.

The Cold War Is a Poor Analogy for Today’s U.S.-China Tensions (Jessica Chen Weiss, Washington Post)

That view ignores China’s deep challenges — and the strength of U.S. diplomacy.

‘We Will Not Flinch’: Austin Promises U.S. Will Continue to Bolster Taiwan’s Self-Defense (Tara Copp, Defense One)

In Singapore, defense secretary chides Beijing for “aggression…coercion…genocide” but says he wants a “constructive, stable relationship with China.”

China Is Building a Second Nuclear Missile Silo Field (Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen, Federation of American Scientists)

Satellite images reveal that China is building a second nuclear missile silo field. The discovery follows the report earlier this month that China appears to be constructing 120 missile silos near Yumen in Gansu province. The second missile silo field is located 380 kilometers (240 miles) northwest of the Yumen field near the prefecture-level city of Hami in Eastern Xinjiang.

The Hami missile silo field is in a much earlier stage of development than the Yumen site. Construction began at the start of March 2021 in the southeastern corner of the complex and continues at a rapid pace. Since then, dome shelters have been erected over at least 14 silos and soil cleared in preparation for construction of another 19 silos. The grid-like outline of the entire complex indicates that it may eventually include approximately 110 silos.

U.S. Concern Over China Nukes Buildup After New Silos Report (Reuters / VOA News)

The Pentagon and Republican congressmen on Tuesday aired fresh concerns about China’s buildup of its nuclear forces after a new report saying Beijing was building 110 more missile silos.

An American Federation of Scientists report on Monday said satellite images showed China was building a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region.

The report came weeks after another on the construction of about 120 missile silos in Yumen, a desert area about 380 kilometers (240 miles) to the southeast.

The Nation That Faced Down China (Michael Schuman, The Atlantic)

Beijing’s failed efforts to bully Australia have highlighted the limits of its power.

British State Could Buy Stake in Sizewell Nuclear Plant to Keep China Out (Steven Swinford and Emily Gosden, The Times)

Boris Johnson has been warned that Britain’s first new nuclear power station in a generation could be put at risk if he pushes ahead with plans to bar China’s state-owned energy company from building future plants.

Ministers are considering alternatives to the involvement of China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) in the £20 billion Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk, including the government taking a multibillion-pound equity stake.

What China’s Vast New Cybersecurity Center Tells Us About Beijing’s Ambitions (Dakota Cary, Defense One)

The 15-square-mile campus in Wuhan will serve as school, research lab, incubator, and talent cultivator.

Who Should Be Scared of China’s Big, Bad Digital Yuan? (Zeyi Yang, Protocol)

Hint: It’s the payment platforms, not their users.

Why CISA’s China Cyberattack Playbook Is Worthy of Your Attention (Maria Korolo, Data Center Knowledge)

The advisory outlines the tactics, techniques, and procedures China’s state-sponsored cybercriminals use to breach networks.