Our picks Beginning of the Age of Bioterrorism | DHS Air Cargo Security | Last Days of Osama Bin Laden, and more

Published 3 August 2021

Evidence Suggests Russia’s SVR Is Still Using ‘WellMess’ Malware, Despite U.S. Warnings (Tim Starks, Cyberscoop)

President Joe Biden urging Vladimir Putin to crack down on cyberattacks coming from within Russian borders doesn’t seem to have convinced the Kremlin to give it up just yet.

RiskIQ said in a report Friday that it uncovered active hacking infrastructure that Western governments attributed last summer to the Russian SVR intelligence agency-linked APT29 or Cozy Bear, which it used at the time to try to steal COVID-19 research.

Known as WellMess or WellMail, the malware warranted government alerts in July of 2020 from the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In April, the FBI urged organizations to patch five known vulnerabilities that U.S. officials said were the subject of exploitation by the SVR.

‘Vultur’ Malware Uses New Technique to Steal Banking Credentials (Bob Yirka , Tech Xplore)

A team of researchers at the security firm ThreatFabric is reporting on their website blog page that they have found instances of a new kind of malware in Android apps downloaded from Google Play that attempt to steal banking login information. They have named the new malware Vultur, after the birds that prey on wounded or dead targets.

FTC’s Right-to-Repair Ruling Is a Small Step for Security Researchers, Giant Leap for DIY Hackers (Tonya Riley, Cyberscoop)

When the Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously on July 21 to enforce rules against manufacturers who have made it difficult for consumers to fix their own devices, it marked a significant win for the “right-to-repair” movement that includes farmers, hackers and consumer advocates among its ranks.

Audit Recommends Enhancements for DHS Air Cargo Security Programs (Eric Kulisch, American Shipper)

Report examines Customs’ advance manifest data and TSA technology evaluation.

The Beginning of the Age of Bioterrorism (Safa Mariyam, Global Village Space)

States use genetic engineering to create diseases that can be used against enemies. It is possible that the world may soon witness a biological war.