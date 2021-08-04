Our picks Predicting Terror Attacks | Terrorists as Hackers | Watch the U.K. to Understand Delta, and more

Biden Officials Open to Tightening Law Authorizing War on Terrorist Groups (Charlie Savage, New York Times)

The Biden administration is open to several potential ways to tighten a much-stretched 2001 law that serves as the domestic legal basis for the open-ended “forever war” against terrorists around the world, a senior State Department official told Congress on Tuesday. Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy R. Sherman, favorably — but vaguely — cited ideas to give Congress some role in any future decisions to expand counterterrorism operations to additional terrorist groups or to new countries, as well as to require periodic reviews of such groups and countries. “I think that there is a lot of work to be done,” she said. “It may be that those kinds of ideas aren’t the right ones, but those are things that we are willing to discuss — as well as other things that the Senate might put on the table.” Ms. Sherman made her comments at a hearing that was officially devoted to pending legislation to repeal two other aging war-powers laws: the 1991 law that authorized the Persian Gulf War and the 2002 law that authorized President George W. Bush to invade Iraq and topple Saddam Hussein. The committee has scheduled a session on Wednesday to mark up and vote on legislation to repeal the two laws.

Watch the U.K. to Understand Delta (Sarah Zhang, The Atlantic)

The country lifted all its COVID-19 restrictions just as Delta peaked. What happens next will tell us how well vaccines are working.

Unvaccinated People Need to Bear the Burden (Juliette Kayyem, The Atlantic)

Beyond limiting the coronavirus’s flow from hot spots to the rest of the country, allowing only vaccinated people on domestic flights will change minds, too.

Safety versus Security: An Asymmetrical Opportunity for Right-Wing Extremism in Australia (Teagan Westendorf, The Strategist)

Right-wing and Islamist violent extremists, along with organized criminals, are increasingly exploiting the relatively unpoliced nature of the internet to recruit new followers and conduct business. Operation Ironside demonstrated the vast and resilient organized crime networks operating domestically but embedded in broader, globalized business models. It also highlighted how significant the role of police access to encrypted messaging apps can be in leading to arrests and seizures. (Cont.)