Our picks Federal Agencies Embrace Zero Trust | Taking Aim at Ghost Guns | Terrorists as Wife Beaters, and more

Published 6 August 2021

Predicting Viral Evolution May Let Vaccines Be Prepared in Advance (Economist)

New techniques could program people’s immune systems against future pathogens.

Eight Trends in Online Militia Movement Communities Since the U.S. Capitol Riot (DFRLab)

In the months since January 6, militia movement supporters have shifted their approach to propaganda and organizing.

Taking Aim at Ghost Guns (Economist)

Across America, police departments are seeing ghosts—the gun kind. “Ghost guns” are privately made firearms that do not have serial numbers and are therefore impossible to trace if they are used to commit a crime. Can American politicians hit a spectral target?

Climate Change Disaster Response Is the Military’s New Forever War (Robbie Gramer, Foreign Policy)

Wildfires in drought-stricken American West suck in military resources, in a sign of the new normal.

Gold Star Families Accuse Major Banks of Aiding Terrorists (Emily Flitter, New York Times)

Anne Smedinghoff, a Foreign Service officer at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, was escorting Afghan journalists on an outing when a roadside bomb killed her in 2013. The bomb’s design relied on fertilizer made in Pakistan, at two factories that regularly supplied a nearby Taliban bomb-making operation — a fact that U.S. authorities had publicized. The factories, Fatima Fertilizer and Pakarab Fertilizers, were not fly-by-night organizations. Both did business in U.S. dollars through accounts at the London-based bank Standard Chartered. Now Ms. Smedinghoff’s family and a group of nearly 500 others — including soldiers and civilians who were severely wounded in Afghanistan and their families, along with the families of victims who were killed — are accusing some of the world’s largest banks of helping terrorists carry out their attacks. Among the defendants are Deutsche Bank, Standard Chartered and Danske Bank. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court in Brooklyn, include 115 Gold Star families — relatives of American military service members killed in the war — as well as relatives of noncombatants like Ms. Smedinghoff, who was killed while taking the journalists to watch U.S. officials donate books to a school.