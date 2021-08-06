COVID origins Virus Likely Naturally Occurring: NIH

Published 6 August 2021

The NIH says that based on the scientific literature, its view is that “SARS-CoV-2 infection in people most likely resulted from zoonotic transmission from animals to humans.” Current evidence does not support the assertion that the virus was engineered, but the NIH does not rule out the possibility of a laboratory accident, in which a naturally occurring virus was unintentionally released during research activities.

On 28 July, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) responded to a request from Senator Grassley (R-IA) regarding SARS-CoV-2’s origins.

Here is an excerpt from the NIH letter:

What is Known About the Origins of the SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus

On May 26, 2021, the President called for a report within 90 days from the U.S. Intelligence Community regarding the origins of COVID-19, including whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.1 In addition to supporting and cooperating with the President’s call for a U.S. Intelligence Community investigation, the NIH has previously stated that further objective, scientific assessments of data by technical experts into the circumstances regarding the origins and global spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) would be beneficial.

We do not yet know the origin of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and the U.S. Intelligence Community has not issued its report. NIH’s view, based on the scientific literature, is that SARS-CoV-2 infection in people most likely resulted from zoonotic transmission from animals to humans, based on what occurred with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and many other emerging diseases, as well as what is known about the molecular makeup of SARS-CoV-2. NIH has previously indicated that the available scientific evidence, including information about the sequence of the virus, does not support the assertion that SARS-CoV-2 was engineered. This view is consistent with an emerging consensus from world-renowned experts in virology, genetics, and evolutionary biology based on currently available data.2 However, NIH has previously stated that the possibility of a laboratory accident should also be considered, including scenarios where a naturally occurring virus was unintentionally released during research activities such as collection of animal samples or examination of viruses in a laboratory. NIH is in favor of a full investigation and we defer to the investigators to determine the information they deem necessary to conduct a full and independent assessment and develop their findings.

