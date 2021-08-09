Our picks: Cyber education / cyber workforce Learning to Code | Factories of the Future | Understanding Cybersecurity No Longer Optional, and more

Published 9 August 2021

Learning to Code Is No Longer Fit for Purpose (Andrew Orlowski, The Telegraph)

Software developers from coding schools are losing out in the jobs market to self-starters who demonstrate genuine intellectual curiosity.

Factories of the Future: We’re Spending Heavily to Give Workers Skills They Won’t Need by 2030 (John Preston, The Conversation)

The U.K. government is trying to achieve a renaissance in vocational education with its industry-focused T-level courses for students, “Skills Bootcamp” retraining programs for adults, and increased funding for further education in general. Together with the recent announcement of a new Nissan “mega-factory” in Sunderland, some might argue that the U.K. is finally becoming a high-skill vocational manufacturing economy to rival Germany and Japan.

Unfortunately, the world is moving on. In the factories of the future, the role of skills will be dramatically different. We are in the early stages of what is known as industry 4.0: digital manufacturing that attempts to automate and regulate every aspect of production, including the human. There is little sign that the U.K. government is thinking about this, or what it means for the youngsters looking to work in manufacturing in future.

How to Develop a Skilled Cybersecurity Team (Zeljka Zorz, Help Netsecurity)

What skills should aspiring information security workers possess and work on? What certifications can come in handy more than others? What strategies should organizations employ to develop a well-staffed cybersecurity team? Where should they look for talent? What advice do those already working in the field have for those who want to enter it?

Stop Mitigating Cybersecurity Threats and Start Preventing Them (Chuck Everette, IPProPortal)

Why companies need to prevent instead of mitigate.

The Best Postgraduate IT Programs in Australia (Study International)

Computer science is a dynamic and rapidly growing area that has become an integral part of the world that we live in today. Having a degree in this field will provide you with a deep understanding of theories and emerging technologies. With an education in Computing and Information Technology, you will have plenty of great opportunities and can earn a good salary. If you plan to join this dynamic industry, start with a postgraduate IT qualification from one of these top Australian universities.

Inconsistent Job Coding May Undercut DOD’s Cyber Workforce Efforts (Lauren C. Williams, FCW)

The Defense Department has been vocal about its struggles to recruit and retain cyber talent, with officials frequently noting competition with industry pay as a challenge. But for the inspector general, it seems that the Pentagon’s efforts to grow its civilian cyber workforce may be undercut by improper job coding across filled and vacant positions.

Why Understanding Cybersecurity Is No Longer Optional for Businesses (Janos Konetschni, Forbes)

Ransomware has been getting worse for some time. A recent survey found that 51% of businesses in America were hit by ransomware in 2020, with an average ransom demand of $178,000. An estimated 25% of victims chose to pay the ransom.

As bad as it is, it’s poised to get worse.

Hybrid Workforce Needs Cybersecurity Rollout from Day One: Infoblox (Sarah Rizvi, ITP.net)

“Today’s security decision makers need to have a variety of skills, and an ability to understand the impact that new technologies have on their ability to assess the risk of such deployments and respond with the right security models,” says Ali Sleiman

CISA Steps Up Governmentwide Recruitment Effort with New Training Guide (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

The guide brings together various ways the agency and its partners are trying to address the government’s perennial workforce challenge.