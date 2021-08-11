Our picks: Cyber education / cyber workforce National K-12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards | CISA’s New Training Guide | Top 10 Cities for Jobs in Cybersecurity, and more

Published 11 August 2021

· Nation’s Only Black Cybersecurity Reskilling School Receives $10M Funding Boost to Connect Students with High-Paying Careers in Tech · Top 10 Cities for Jobs in Cybersecurity · Cybersecurity Education Group HackerU Acquires Cybint for Estimated $50M · CYBER.ORG Releases First National K-12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards · CISA Steps Up Governmentwide Recruitment Effort with New Training Guide · Certified Ethical Hacker: CEH Certification Cost, Training, and Value · The Cybersecurity Shortage Is Real, and Women May Be the Solution

Nation’s Only Black Cybersecurity Reskilling School Receives $10M Funding Boost to Connect Students with High-Paying Careers in Tech (AP / Durango Herald)

Detroit-based Automation Workz Institute, Inc., the nation’s only Black tech diversity consulting and upskilling institution, today announced the close of $10 million growth financing to drive the expansion of their cybersecurity, network engineer and development certification courses to people of color across America.

Top 10 Cities for Jobs in Cybersecurity (ET)

Using metrics such as average salary, job availability and cost of living, a new Techshielder study has revealed the world’s best destinations for cybersecurity professionals

Cybersecurity Education Group HackerU Acquires Cybint for Estimated $50M (NoCamels)

HackerU, an Israeli-founded global education tech company specializing in cybersecurity and digital skills, is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity training company Cybint for an estimated $50 million, the companies announced on Wednesday.

The acquisition will grow the geographic footprint of HackerU, which is based in Florida, and will expand the company’s B2B offerings to reskill and upskill learners, the company said in a statement. HackerU also announced that it will rebrand as ThriveDX “to put the spotlight on its core mission of helping prepare the workforce for digital transformation.”

CYBER.ORG Releases First National K-12 Cybersecurity Learning Standards (Security Magazine)

The standards will help increase student cybersecurity literacy and build a robust pipeline of future cybersecurity talent.

CISA Steps Up Governmentwide Recruitment Effort with New Training Guide (Mariam Baksh, Nextgov)

The guide brings together various ways the agency and its partners are trying to address the government’s perennial workforce challenge.

Certified Ethical Hacker: CEH Certification Cost, Training, and Value (Josh Fruhlinger, CSO Online)

Learn how CEH certification will impact your job and salary and how to decide if this cert is right for you.

The Cybersecurity Shortage Is Real, and Women May Be the Solution (Victoria Mosby, BizTech)

Three quarters of security jobs are filled by men. That should change.