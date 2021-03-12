Science of security Employing Science to Secure the Homeland

Published 12 March 2021

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) recently outlined the various scientific initiatives and project it has been engaged in to improve homeland security and bolster national security. The brief makes for an interesting reading.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) recently outlined the various scientific initiatives and project it has been engaged in to improve homeland security and bolster national security.

The brief makes for an interesting reading. Here it is:

We all know that securing the homeland is a monumental task. It takes manpower, skill, and training. It takes infrastructure and cutting-edge tools. It takes collaboration and innovation. And, you know what else it takes? Science.

We know this because it’s who we are. Science is not only in our name, it’s in our blood.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is leading the way in all these critical areas. We do this so that DHS and its components can help federal, state, local and tribal counterparts (as well as the public) prepare for and defend against a wide range of threats—from everyday emergencies to natural and manmade disasters. And yes, even global pandemics.

How does S&T do this? You might say we have it down to a science. (Pun very much intended.)

Without a lot of fanfare, this crucially important work is accomplished through deploying S&T’s advanced lab-based technical expertise and capabilities in research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E). This vital work is performed by five independent yet mission aligned laboratories at seven sites that are all managed and operated by S&T.

“Our in-house labs offer technical support, infrastructure and core capabilities that produce hard science to support the mission,” saidJulie Brewer, director of S&T’s Office of National Laboratories (ONL). “These labs are key because their capabilities align to the core DHS mission, which allows us to do much of the science in-house. This allows for efficient and effective execution—especially when time is of the essence,” she said.

Outlined in the Homeland Security Act of 2002, ONL’s “networked laboratory system” is pivotal to S&T’s success. Within the labs, hundreds of scientists and support staff work tirelessly to provide DHS and its partners with a wealth of lab-based science to assist decision-making, improve DHS component operations in the field, and inform acquisitions—among many other applications. These advanced capabilities are in the areas of chemical, biological, animal disease, explosives detection/mitigation, radiological and first responder support.