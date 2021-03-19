Energy security Energy Storage Technology Is Accelerating – but Grids Aren’t Ready for the Transition

By Jonathan Radcliffe

Published 19 March 2021

Thanks in part to the pandemic-induced economic slowdown and the collapse of coal and triumph of wind power over the last decade, a new analysis suggests the UK is halfway to meeting its net zero greenhouse gas emissions target. The ultimate goal of a fully renewable grid will depend on technology that can store clean electricity from wind farms for hours and days.

Since I began writing about energy storage in 2013, falling costs have prompted a surge in batteries being installed around the world. Just as silos store excess grain on farms for when it’s needed during lean periods, grid batteries store additional energy so that it can be used to keep the lights on when supply fails to match demand.

Historically, fossil fuels have provided that buffer in the energy system. Coal, oil and gas can be burned whenever needed to keep people driving, heating homes and turning on appliances. But tackling climate change will mean shifting to renewable energy generation – which can be patchy when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing – and swapping gas boilers and combustion engines for alternatives powered by clean electricity.

By 2030 there could be more than ten million electric vehicles on UK roads, and more than a million homes a year having electric heat pumps installed. The UK’s capacity for electrical energy storage is projected to increase up to three times by 2030, and ten times by 2050. That would mean 12 and 40 gigawatts respectively. Meanwhile, peak energy demand could grow to 60 and 80 gigawatts over the same period.

Without adequate preparation, the rapid expansion of storage technologies could actually disrupt the functioning of the energy system and obstruct progress to a net-zero society.

Missed Opportunities

The UK government recently announced plans to fund companies that come forward with new technologies for large-scale energy storage. But their incentives to build grid storage technology at the appropriate scale are falling short.

By the end of 2020, only about 600 megawatts of battery storage was running on the UK’s grid. As renewables like wind and solar increase to two or three times their current levels by 2030, energy surpluses and deficits will become more extreme. Large-scale storage could help balance the peaks and troughs, but companies aren’t being paid enough to justify the cost of building new storage in the first place.