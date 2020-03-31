Also noted

Published 31 March 2020

Authoritarianism in the Time of the Coronavirus (Florian Bieber, Foreign Policy)

The pandemic offers dictators—and democracies alike—an opportunity for abuse.

Hungary’s Orban Given Power to Rule By Decree With No End Date (Colm Quinn, Foreign Policy)

Citing the urgency of the coronavirus pandemic, Hungary’s prime minister has been given powers that could prove difficult to undo.

China Isn’t Helping Italy. It’s Waging Information Warfare. (Mattia Ferrares Foreign Policy)

The populist Five Star Movement has become China’s chief enabler as Beijing spreads disinformation about the origins of the coronavirus while sending aid shipments to EU countries where it seeks influence.

U.S. Could Take Equity Shares in Coronavirus-Hit Airlines: Officials (AFP)

The U.S. government could take equity shares in airlines and other troubled but vital American corporations as it moves to stabilize an economy amid the new coronavirus pandemic, top US officials said Sunday.

White House economics adviser Larry Kudlow said the government should get a stake in companies that receive direct cash grants from the federal government.

“I think in return for direct cash grants, which is what the airlines have asked for, I see no reason why the American taxpayer shouldn’t get a piece,” he said on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump Team Failed to Follow NSC’s Pandemic Playbook (Dan Diamond and Nahal Toosi, Politico)

The 69-page document, finished in 2016, provided a step by step list of priorities – which were then ignored by the administration.

“He’s Going to Do Whatever He Wants” (Brandon Ambrosino, Politico)

Jerry Falwell Jr.’s decision to reopen Liberty University’s campus amid the coronavirus pandemic has sparked anger and confusion—even among those usually sympathetic to him.

Countries Rush to Dump ‘Defective’ Chinese COVID-19 Tests (Adam Rawnsley, Daily Beast)

Bioeasy’s coronavirus test promised to tell patients whether they were infected in just 10 minutes, but European officials say they’re junk.

DHS Wound Down Pandemic Models Before Coronavirus Struck (Daniel Lippman, Politico)

A vital modeling program was sidelined amid a bureaucratic battle, former officials say, leaving U.S. less prepared to face the virus.

Job Vacancies and Inexperience Mar Federal Response to Coronavirus (Jennifer Steinhauer and Zolan Kanno-Youngs. New York Times)

Unfilled jobs and high turnover mean the government is ill equipped for a public health crisis, said many former and current federal officials and disaster experts.